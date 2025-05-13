Texas Longhorns 2025 Season Forecast: Game-By-Game Predictions

Texas enters the 2025 season as a potential contender for the national championship, but the Longhorns certainly don't have the easiest of schedules.

The biggest storyline will be Arch Manning taking over at quarterback and now officially the face of the Texas football program, but really, it will be the pieces around him that determine what kind of season Texas will have. The Longhorns have to replace much of the offensive line and several key pieces from the defense. In total, Texas had 12 players drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.

That being said, there's still plenty of talent in Austin, and that's why Texas currently sits at No. 1 in our Post-Spring Top-25. But, will they be able to stay there?

Here's a look at our game-by-game predictions for the Texas Longhorns in 2025.

Game-by-Game Predictions for Texas in 2025

Aug. 30 – at Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0)

Right out of the gate, Texas heads to Columbus for a heavyweight showdown. This one feels like a playoff game in September. Ohio State has their own new-look squad, and winning in The Shoe is never easy. That being said — even in a hostile environment — I trust Arch Manning more than I trust Julian Sayin at this point.

Prediction: Texas 27, Ohio State 24

Predicted Record: 1-0

Sept. 6 – San Jose State Spartans

After a slugfest in Week 1. Texas dominates from start to finish, and Arch racks up some easy touchdowns.

Prediction: 52, San Jose State 10

Predicted Record: 2-0

Sept. 13 – UTEP Miners



Another layup for the Horns. Expect the backups to see a lot of action in the second half.



Prediction: Texas 55, UTEP 7

Predicted Record: 3-0

Sept. 20 – Sam Houston Bearkats

Props to Texas for scheduling Ohio State because the rest of the non-conference schedule is a joke.

Prediction: Texas 49, Sam Houston 13

Predicted Record: 4-0

Oct. 4 – at Florida Gators

This is Texas’ first real SEC game, and The Swamp will be rocking. It won’t be pretty, but Texas’ defense steps up late to secure a gritty win, especially considering they have three-straight weeks to prepare for this one.

Prediction: Texas 27, Florida 20

Predicted Record: 5-0

Oct. 11 – vs Oklahoma Sooners (Dallas, TX)

Red River Rivalry time. There’s always chaos in Dallas, but Texas has the better team this year and pulls away in the fourth quarter, but this one will be close.

Prediction: Texas 30, Oklahoma 24

Predicted Record: 6-0

Oct. 18 – at Kentucky Wildcats

The only way this one is close is if Texas has a letdown after two big-time games against Florida and Oklahoma.

Prediction: Texas 41, Kentucky 10

Predicted Record: 7-0

Oct. 25 – at Mississippi State Bulldogs

The cowbells will be loud, but that's about all there is.

Prediction: Texas 34, Mississippi State 13

Predicted Record: 8-0

Nov. 1 – Vanderbilt Commodores



No sugarcoating it—this is three-straight "give-mes" in SEC play. What a favorable schedule.

Prediction: Texas 48, Vanderbilt 14

Predicted Record: 9-0

Nov. 15 – at Georgia Bulldogs



Circle this one. Texas might be 9-0 heading into Athens, but Georgia is a different beast. Kirby Smart will have his team ready to play for this one and he's already proven he can best Sarkisian. Something tells us winning in Athens will be a taller task than Texas is ready for.

Prediction: Georgia 28, Texas 23

Predicted Record: 9-1

Nov. 22 – Arkansas Razorbacks



Texas bounces back in a big way at home. Arkansas isn’t equipped to keep up with Texas’ offense, and the Horns roll.



Prediction: Texas 38, Arkansas 17

Predicted Record: 10-1

Nov. 28 – Texas A&M Aggies



Black Friday in Austin. This will be a fun one, but Texas A&M isn't beating Texas in Austin.

Prediction: Texas 31, Texas A&M 21

Predicted Record: 11-1

The way the schedule falls for Texas is very favorable. Other than that road game against Georgia in November, everything sets up nicely.

Regardless of that season-opener against Ohio State, Texas gets three guaranteed wins in subsequent weeks before starting SEC play, which means they get extended time to prepare for Florida. They get Texas A&M at home to close out the season and they've got an extremely favorable draw in the SEC.

