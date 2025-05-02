Post Spring Update: Ranking the Top-25 college football teams in the country

Spring football is behind us, the portal window has closed, and the countdown to the 2025 season is officially on.

A lot has changed since the end of last year—coaching shifts, QB battles, key transfers—but one thing’s clear: the power structure in college football will be on full display this season. The Big Ten and SEC might still dominate, but there’s a surge coming from the ACC, the Big 12 is deeper than ever, and a few upstarts are ready to make noise.

Here's a look at our post-spring Top-25 heading into the summer.

Post-Spring College Football Top-25

25. Iowa State Cyclones

The Cyclones won 11 games last year, and Rocco Becht returns with hopes of doing it again. There are some holes to fill on offense—particularly at receiver—but Matt Campbell has the defense and stability to keep ISU in the Big 12 mix.

24. Texas A&M Aggies

Mike Elko enters Year 2 with a full offseason to mold the Aggies. Marcel Reed has potential at quarterback, and if A&M can protect him up front, this team has enough firepower— and experience — to hang with almost anyone.

23. Ole Miss Rebels

Lane Kiffin's squad is reloading after losing Jaxson Dart, but Austin Simmons might be the guy to watch. There's talent everywhere, but it's young and they haven't all played together. Expect some growing pains early, but don’t count them out.

22. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Haynes King is back, and he’s got weapons. Jamal Haynes leads the offense, and both coordinators return. If the Yellow Jackets build on last year’s progress, they could be a surprise ACC contender.

21. Kansas State Wildcats

Avery Johnson flashes elite traits, but he needs to take a step forward in consistency. The Wildcats are always in the conversation. Don't be surprised if they're in the thick of the Big 12 hunt late in the season.

20. Arizona State Sun Devils

Sam Leavitt has the offense in his hands, and there’s enough talent on both sides of the ball to believe last year wasn’t a fluke. That being said, no Cam Skattebo is a big question mark.

19. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech is going to answer the question this season: Can you simply buy a championship contender? They've spent just as much as anyone in the portal. Will all those pieces come together? That remains to be seen, but the talent has them set up to be a legitimate Big 12 contender.

18. Michigan Wolverines

New quarterback options, including Bryce Underwood, bring excitement—but also uncertainty. There’s enough talent to win 9 or 10 games, but there are also questions until Michigan is able to get the job done under Sherrone Moore.

17. Oklahoma Sooners

It’s a make-or-break season for Brent Venables. John Mateer is an intriguing QB option, and the defense returns plenty of starters. The Sooners have plenty of talent, but that schedule is tough. This is a team that may very well have top-15 or top-20 talent, but finish outside of the top-25 anyway.

16. Louisville Cardinals

Miller Moss transfers in from USC, and the offense looks loaded. With Jeff Brohm at the helm and an improved offensive line, the Cardinals should be able to hang in the upper tier of the ACC.

15. Florida Gators

DJ Lagway is back and bringing real optimism to Gainesville. If he can stay healthy, Florida becomes a real threat in the SEC. The defense is solid, but the Gators need to prove they can win on the road.

14. SMU Mustangs

Kevin Jennings leads a dangerous offense that showed real growth last season. Year 2 in the ACC could be even better, but SMU will have to replace a lot of production from last year's team, which was a top-12 team in the country.

13. South Carolina Gamecocks

LaNorris Sellers has breakout potential. If he becomes a true dual-threat weapon, South Carolina’s ceiling rises dramatically. The Gamecocks return some production — like Dylan Stewart — but they also lost a lot to the draft, and something tells us that defense will take a step back. The good news is that the offense looks poised to take a step forward.

12. Illinois Fighting Illini

Eighteen returning starters. That’s wild. The Illini are battle-tested, disciplined, and ready to prove they belong among the Big Ten elite. If they can find some new weapons at receiver, this could be a special year.

11. Alabama Crimson Tide

This isn’t the same old Alabama. Four losses last year and questions at QB with Ty Simpson taking over. The defense still looks strong, but we’ll find out quickly how much of Nick Saban’s culture remains in Tuscaloosa.

10. Miami Hurricanes

Carson Beck gives Miami an instant shot of legitimacy—assuming he’s fully healthy. There are elite pieces at running back and along the O-line, but the Canes need someone to step up at wideout. They addressed their biggest weakness by hiring Corey Hetherman and have recruited the portal well.

9. BYU Cougars

Jake Retzlaff returns with a deep cast of weapons and a veteran defense. The Cougars might be the most balanced team in the Big 12 and are poised for a serious run at a double-digit win season. The big question here will be this: Is it BYU's experience or is it Texas Tech's talent running the Big 12?

8. Oregon Ducks

Dante Moore takes over for Dillon Gabriel, and the Ducks are hoping he lives up to the hype. The offense still should be very good, and if the defense can replace a few key guys, Oregon could repeat as Big Ten champs.

7. LSU Tigers

Garrett Nussmeier is back, and Brian Kelly has loaded up in the portal. There’s talent across the board, but the pressure is on in Baton Rouge. A fast start is a must.

6. Georgia Bulldogs

Gunner Stockton steps in at QB, and the defense—as always—is loaded. Georgia isn’t as deep as in years past, but Kirby Smart’s track record of reloading is unmatched.

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

CJ Carr is the future at quarterback, and the Irish return enough talent — led by Jeremiyah Love — to give him a soft landing. Marcus Freeman has built a culture that’s clearly working, and the schedule plays in their favor.

4. Ohio State Buckeyes

Julian Sayin vs. Lincoln Kienholz continues, but there’s no shortage of talent in Columbus. The WR room is elite, and Caleb Downs anchors a defense that needs to find new leaders fast.

3. Clemson Tigers

Nearly everyone is back. Cade Klubnik, a loaded WR corps, and a revamped defense under Tom Allen give the Tigers the kind of stability that wins championships. This could be the year Dabo gets back on top.

2. Penn State Nittany Lions

Drew Allar leads a loaded backfield and an ascending defense. The Nittany Lions have the trenches, the skill talent, and the coaching staff to finally take the next step in the Big Ten.

1. Texas Longhorns

It’s Arch’s world now. Texas has gone from laughing stock to title favorite in the blink of an eye. With big-time talent on both sides — including pieces from the portal — we've got the Longhorns starting out as the top team in the country.

