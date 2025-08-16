Texas Longhorns rookie appears to be the perfect target for Cam Ward

When the Tennessee Titans were scouting Cam Ward, they likely saw all of the impressive plays he made passing to his tight ends. With Cam Ward under center, Elijah Arroyo had a breakout season catching 35 passes for 590 yards and 7 touchdowns. While Cam Ward heavily targeted his star receiver trio, Arroyo was crucial as a safety blanket which made getting Ward a tight end to lean on key.

The Tennessee Titans already had a solid option in 2022 NFL Draft pick Chig Okonkwo but, that didn't stop the team from adding to the room. In the 4th round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Titans were lucky that Gunnar Helm fell to them in the 4th round as it gave them an instant impact player.

On Friday Night Cam Ward, got some playing time but, he didn't play a ton of snaps alongside his fellow rookie. Ward didn't have a massive performance but, Gunnar Helm delivered showing the Titans fans exactly what they're hoping to see this season.

Helm finished Friday Night's game with 4 catches for 48 yards and a touchdown looking like the clear future for the team at tight end. The highlight of the entire game came when Brandon Allen found Gunnar Helm for an incredible 25 yard touchdown.

Fantastic concentration and hands by Gunnar Helm to catch this TD. pic.twitter.com/Qx4ImMCFEv — Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 16, 2025

In the final game of the preseason, one of the goals for the Titans should be to get Cam Ward and Gunnar Helm on the field together more often. It's clear that Helm has the tools to be an impactful player this season, and getting the two to gel together will give the offense another valuable weapon.

It was clear during Gunnar Helm's final season at Texas that he'd be a great weapon wherever he landed in the NFL. After catching 60 passes for 786 yards and 7 touchdowns last season, Helm will look to continue his impressive progression.

