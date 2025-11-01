Texas proved Vanderbilt is still lacking talent in the most important areas

Over the past two seasons, there hasn't been a bigger storyline in the SEC than the emergence of the Vanderbilt Commodores. After being the doormat of the SEC, the Commodores upset Alabama last season and proved that they're now at the level of competing with the best of the best in the league. This season, Vanderbilt has done it again as they entered Saturday as the 9th-ranked team in the Country with a 7-1 record, including a 3-1 record in SEC play.

As the Commodores looked to prove they're a College Football Playoff contender, they went on the road to face a Texas Longhorns team that has been disappointing, but is also looking to climb back into the Playoff race.

Texas' dominant showing in the trenches sunk Vanderbilt

On Saturday Afternoon, a game that could've been another statement game for Vanderbilt quickly became a harsh reminder for Vanderbilt that they still lack some of the talent you need to knock off the SEC's best. Before most fans could even switch over from College GameDay to ABC, the Commodores were down 7-0 and an opening drive fumble by Diego Pavia put the Commodores in a 10-0 hole.

The Longhorns dominated in the trenches, and it derailed the Commodores' entire plan of attack. This team hadn't been asked to play from behind much this season, and in this game, once they started to trail, they couldn't run as often as they typically would.

Texas' defense was able to rack up 6 sacks on Diego Pavia, including a strip sack on Vanderbilt's first drive, which helped set the tone in this game. The Commodores' rushing attack that has worn teams down all season long couldn't get anything going, picking up just 58 yards on 24 carries, averaging 2.4 yards per carry.

Arch Manning looked the best he's looked all season against Vanderbilt, passing for 328 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win. Even the Texas rushing attack that hasn't played all that well this season had a solid game, picking up 101 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Texas's offensive line has been a problem all season long, but on Saturday, it outclassed Vanderbilt to win this game.

The Commodores were reminded on Saturday that the SEC is decided in the trenches, and while you can get by in some games with a weaker group, when you face the best of the best, it becomes an issue. Vanderbilt has been a great Cinderella story this season, but they aren't a true College Football Playoff team this season.