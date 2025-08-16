Texas star Andrew Mukuba looks like Howie Roseman's latest NFL Draft steal

NFL Fans have become accustomed to saying "Howie Roseman has done it again" after every NFL Draft. While some of the best players in the Draft slide past other teams, the longtime General Manager of the Eagles is arguably the best there is when it comes to identifying elite talent and potential starters for his team. When it looked like Texas Longhorns star Andrew Mukuba may slide out of the second round of the NFL Draft, Howie Roseman selected him 64th overall landing arguably the best player at the position.

This offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles traded away star safety CJ Gardner-Johnson leaving a void at the position. The assumption was that 2023 NFL Draft pick Sydney Brown would fill the hole left behind by the trade but, Texas alum Andrew Mukuba is looking to change that narrative.

During Saturday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Mukuba had the most impressive game out of anyone, showing a true nose for the football. The Eagles got onto the scoreboard in the second quarter when Andrew Mukuba jumped between two receivers, intercepting Dillon Gabriel and leaving everyone in the dust for a 75-yard pick 6.

Andrew Mukuba PICK-6!



The @Eagles second-round pick takes Dillon Gabriel's pass to the house.



Watch on @NFLNetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/n5jsRGN4Bw — NFL (@NFL) August 16, 2025

As if the interception wasn't enough to boost Andrew Mukuba's stock he flashed once again, jumping on a fumble to give the Eagles defense another takeaway.

Andrew Mukuba adds a fumble recovery to his earlier pick-6!



Watch on @NFLNetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Iruhbaj4f3 — NFL (@NFL) August 16, 2025

Mukuba finished Saturday's Game with a solo tackle, a fumble recovery, an interception, and a 75 yard touchdown doing a little bit of everything. The hope with any early draft pick is that they can find a way to make an impact during their rookie season and the former Texas star looks the part of a plug and play safety.

Whether or not the Eagles start their rookie safety is the biggest question but, even if Mukuba doesn't earn the starting job, he will play early. The final week of the preseason should play a big part in the Eagles decision but, Howie Roseman and his staff have done it again finding another steal in the NFL Draft.

More Texas Longhorns News: