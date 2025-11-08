Texas Tech bet on defense in an era of offense and it might win them the Big 12

When you think of Big 12 football, the first thought everyone has is high-flying offense as this league has been one of the most exciting leagues in the Country. The NIL and Transfer Portal era has been defined by investments on offense as teams pay top dollar for elite quarterbacks and weapons to help them reach their potential.

This offseason, Texas Tech decided they were going to go All-In using the Transfer Portal, and they went against the trend. While Texas Tech invested in the offense, their investment on the defensive side of the football opened eyes around the Country.

Texas Tech's investment paid off in pivotal BYU win

Leading into a pivotal clash in the Big 12 between 7th 7th-ranked BYU and 8th-ranked Texas Tech, the talk was about how much Texas Tech invested in this defense. ESPN reported that Texas Tech poured $7 million into its defensive line, building a unit that resembles what everyone is used to seeing at schools like Alabama and Georgia.

Texas Tech aimed to build the best defensive line in college football this offseason, spending more than $7 million on transfers.



Nine games in, they've been worth every penny.



Deep dive on two Velociraptors, a Fridge and a dominant @TexasTechFB D-line: https://t.co/JuR68JAr1J — Max Olson (@max_olson) November 7, 2025

On Saturday, Texas Tech's defensive line was incredible, and it won them the biggest game of the season and may have punched their ticket to the Big 12 Championship. The Red Raiders are now 9-1 on the season with two games left against UCF and West Virginia, whom they should dominate.

The defensive line shut down a solid BYU rushing attack, holding the Cougars to just 2.5 yards per carry. The pass rushers that Texas Tech broke the bank for put pressure on Bear Bachmeier the entire game, keeping the freshman from ever finding a rhythm. Romello Height was the only Red Raider to pick up a sack, but the constant pressure kept BYU relying on check-down passes.

Joey McGuire has far and away the most talented team in the Big 12, and a group that's built to win in the College Football Playoff. In an era that's defined by high-flying offenses, the Red Raiders bought an elite defense, and it should make them a scary team to draw in the College Football Playoff.