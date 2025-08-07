Texas Tech is the new power player in recruiting after landing Nation’s No. 1 recruit

The NIL and Revenue Sharing have led many to refer to the current state of College Football recruiting as the Wild West. If Recruiting has truly become the Wild West, Texas Tech has become the outlaw as the Red Raiders have taken the recruiting world by storm leaving rival programs up in arms over the way they're winning recruiting battles.

This offseason, the Red Raiders flexed their muscles bringing in one of the most impressive transfer portal classes in the Country but, no one was fully on guard quite yet. When Texas Tech used their NIL and Revenue Sharing power to lure elite 5-star offensive tackle it created massive headlines but, the program still wasn't getting the attention it should have gotten.

Texas Tech runs College Football recruiting with latest commitment

On Thursday Afternoon, the Texas Tech Red Raiders made their biggest statement yet, as the Nation's top ranked recruit didn't pick any of his three finalists from the SEC but, he chose to take his talents to Lubbock.

BREAKING: Five-Star EDGE LaDamion Guyton has Committed to Texas Tech, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’3 235 EDGE from Savannah, GA chose the Red Raiders over Georgia, Tennessee, & Florida State



He’s the No. 1 Recruit in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals)https://t.co/h8kiSLVzl7 pic.twitter.com/2z5jarSb4a — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 7, 2025

If programs and fanbases were still waiting to acknowledge that Texas Tech is the team to watch on the recruiting trail, the Red Raiders should have their attention now. Texas Tech just went into Georgia and got an elite defensive lineman to pass up on playing for the In-State team and in the SEC for Texas Tech and the Big 12 which is an unreal development.

The Red Raiders haven't hidden their willingness to play the NIL game with recruits and it's going to make them one of the hottest programs in College Football.

Texas Tech General Manager James Blanchard on underpaid elite recruits:



“If somebody is underpaying an elite guy ... only paying him $100-$200k I’m going to give him $300-$400k and go steal somebody.”



(via @SWiltfong_)



Read: https://t.co/Df0xhJWxoI pic.twitter.com/w6FsqAjtK5 — Rivals (@Rivals) August 5, 2025

The Texas Tech football program now needs to hold onto LaDamion Guyton's commitment as the best in the Country will start to swarm but, they've shown they're willing to meet NIL asking prices and while other programs continue to complain about it, it only makes Texas Tech a bigger threat.

Texas Tech has provided firework after firework and the only question now is which elite recruit will the program pick off next?

More Texas Tech News: