Texas Tech just landed the top recruit in the Country and everyone should be worried

When NIL first came into play in College Sports, the concern was that the Nation's blue bloods would accumulate all of the top talent leaving everyone else scraping the bottom of the barrel. While programs like Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, and more continue to dominate College Football, some of the schools no one saw coming have emerged.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders were an after thought when College Football fans listed the programs that could "buy whoever they wanted" and they're proving that was a massive mistake. This Winter, Texas Tech fully embraced NIL and the Transfer Portal bringing in one of the Nation's top transfer classes.

This Summer, Texas Tech has carried the plan that helped them dominate the transfer portal over to traditional recruiting and it's truly shaking up College Football. On July 4th, Texas Tech outdueled the In-State Longhorns for the State's top recruit and the 12th ranked player in the Country Felix Ojo.

As soon as Ojo committed to Texas Tech, his agreement with the school was reported sending fanbases and coaches into a frenzy.

Five-Star OT Felix Ojo will join Texas Tech on a fully-guaranteed 3-year, 5.1M Deal, per his agent Derrick Shelby of @PrestigeMgmtLLC



It’s believed to be one of the largest guaranteed deals in CFB historyhttps://t.co/p5CYQomCVB pic.twitter.com/Pft40wpRm3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 4, 2025

While everyone was concerned that this may become Texas Tech's new game plan, the Red Raiders made sure to emphasize that they're here to stay in this new era and on Thursday Afternoon, they drove home the point with an even bolder statement.

Texas Tech shocks the Country landing the Nation's top recruit

On Thursday Afternoon, Rivals' top ranked recruit LaDamion Guyton announced where he'll be playing College Football, picking the Texas Tech Red Raiders over Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee along with a who's who of schools that offered him.

BREAKING: Five-Star EDGE LaDamion Guyton has Committed to Texas Tech, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’3 235 EDGE from Savannah, GA chose the Red Raiders over Georgia, Tennessee, & Florida State



He’s the No. 1 Recruit in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals)https://t.co/h8kiSLVzl7 pic.twitter.com/2z5jarSb4a — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 7, 2025

Landing LaDamion Guyton is a statement win for the program as they land the best player in the Country. Whether or not NIL and Revenue Sharing was the main factor, it certainly played a role in this recruitment and Texas Tech continues to prove they're ahead of the curve.

Texas Tech Football Alumni and program booster Cody Campbell has made it clear that he's not going anywhere and has been hyping up Guyton's decision for a month.

Lots of overrated prospects and fake “5 stars” out there, but @DamionGuyton3 is the realest of deals.



No program has better coaches, better facilities, better booster and alumni support, or more momentum. Come on home and become part of the Red Raider family! — Cody Campbell (@CodyC64) July 7, 2025

If you're a blue blood program, the Texas Tech Red Raiders have to be right up there with the likes of Georgia and Alabama when it comes to being afraid of someone stealing a recruit from your backyard. Cody Campbell and Texas Tech have made it clear they're willing to play the game the way it's now allowed and if programs don't start to check Texas Tech they'll continue to miss out on 5-star talents.

While everyone will view what Texas Tech is doing as wrong and paint them as the villain, it's incredible to watch a program many brushed off becoming the boogeyman on the recruiting trail.

