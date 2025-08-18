Texas Tech loses prized transfer portal addition to season ending ACL injury

The Texas Tech Red Raiders had arguably the most exciting offseason in College Football, using their NIL prowess to bring in one of the best transfer classes in the sport. One of their biggest additions was landing USC Trojans running back Quinten Joyner who was supposed to transform the rushing attack. Just days before the start of the season, the Red Raiders got terrible news as their prized transfer portal addition tore his ACL which will cause him to miss the entire season.

Quinten Joyner was expected to be one of the best running backs in the country as he was named to the Doak Walker Award watchlist to start the season. Last season, Joyner rushed for 478 yards and 3 touchdowns on 63 carries, averaging 7.6 yards per carry. As a receiver, Joyner was able to chip in with 12 catches for 89 yards and a score which made it an area Texas Tech could've tapped into.

Losing Quinten Joyner this close to the season is a massive blow for Texas Tech as they went the entire offseason with the plan of starting him when the season began. As the Red Raiders lose Quinten Joyner, they'll turn to a younger trio of running backs in J'Koby Williams, Cameron Dickey, and Adam Hill.

In 2024, Cameron Dickey and J'Koby Williams finished 2nd and 3rd on the team in rushing combining for 466 yards and 3 touchdowns on 82 carries. The team already had a massive hole to fill as they were tasked with replacing Tahj Brooks who's the All-Time leader in rushing for the program.

After going All-In using the transfer portal, this roster is capable of winning the Big 12 and going on a run to win the College Football Playoff. The development of Dickey and Williams is now key for this team; otherwise, they're going to be completely one sided on offense.

