Texas Tech vs Oregon State lightning delay: Updates, game status, and more

As the Texas Tech Red Raiders have been rolling to start the season, every fan was beyond excited to see the team face off against the Oregon State Beavers. The good news is that the game is underway but, the bad news is that the fans only got to watch a few minutes of action before the game entered a delay for lightning in the area.

When will the Texas Tech Vs Oregon State weather delay end?

The Texas Tech Vs Oregon State game officially went into a weather delay at 2:47 PM as lightning was detected within 8 miles of the stadium. According to NCAA rules, the game can be resumed 30 minutes after the last registered lightning strike, which would be at the earliest 3:17 PM if everything goes according to plan, but it'll likely come later as the teams will need to warm up.

According to KAMC News, the game will resume play just before 4 PM Central Time as long as there isn't an additional delay.

WEATHER DELAY: Texas Tech and Oregan State are scheduled to resume play just before 4 p.m. due to a lightning delay pic.twitter.com/OvTf25woRT — KAMC News (@KAMCNews) September 13, 2025

This offseason, the Texas Tech Red Raiders went all in by bringing in an elite transfer portal class that makes them a contender for the College Football Playoff as well as the Big 12 Championship. While they've only faced cupcake opponents, Texas Tech has dominated it's competition on the way to the 21st ranking in the AP Poll and a 2-0 record.

On the other side of this matchup, the Oregon State Beavers are trying to get off of the mat after an abysmal start. Oregon State is 0-2 to start the season with losses to California and Fresno State and if they can't start to put it all together this could end up being a really long season as the schedule does them no favors.

