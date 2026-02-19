The 10 hidden gem Transfer QBs who could end up winning a Conference Championship

The Transfer Portal is often seen as the way that the biggest programs are able to add star players to their roster. While the big name transfers are always the headliners of the Transfer Portal, it also serves as a way for players who haven't earned playing time to find a place to shine. Given the fact that teams only play one quarterback, oftentimes we see a ton of activity at the position.

Whether it's once highly sought after recruits or backups who showed flashes, there was a ton of turnover at the position this offseason. Given the recruiting profile of some players or by what they've shown in flashes, 10 quarterbacks could prove to be hidden gems that could lead their new teams to a Conference Championship.

The Hidden Gem Transfer QBs Flying Under the Radar

Cutter Boley - Arizona State

Cutter Boley was thrust into action when it became clear that Zach Calzada wasn't capable of leading Kentucky's offense. Boley showed a ton of promise passing for 15 touchdowns, but he also had 12 interceptions. Kenny Dillingham has a proven track record of developing quarterbacks, and Cutter Boley could be the next star to break out in his offense.

Air Noland - Memphis

Coming out of High School, Air Noland was one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the Country, and if not for Ohio State landing Julian Sayin after Nick Saban's retirement, he may have been the Buckeyes quarterback. After backing up LaNorris Sellers this season, Air Noland joins Charles Huff in Memphis. The talent and physical tools are there, giving Noland a chance to be the best QB in the AAC.

Michael Van Buren - USF

As a freshman, Michael Van Buren showed a ton of promise to the point that LSU added him as the potential replacement for Garrett Nussmeier. After the coaching change, Van Buren has made the move to USF, joining Brian Hartline's first team. Michael Van Buren has plenty of SEC experience, and if he can become a more consistent passer, he has the talent to take this team on a run in the AAC.

Lincoln Kienholz - Louisville

Last offseason, the story out of Columbus was how close the quarterback battle was between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz. After just losing out to the Heisman finalist, Kienholz arrives at Louisville to compete for the starting job. In limited playing time, Kienholz has shown promise, and in Jeff Brohm's, offense he could excel as a starter.

Austin Novosad - Bowling Green

Between Dante Moore's return to Oregon and Will Stein leaving for the Kentucky job, Austin Novosad decided to transfer. Novosad landed at Bowling Green, where he'll look to help Eddie George rebound from a 4-8 season. Coming out of High School, Novosad was a 4-star recruit, and he has shown reasons to be excited in limited playing time.

Jake Merklinger - UConn

When Nico Iamaleava transferred out of Tennessee, it looked like Jake Merklinger may be the Vols starter before they added Joey Aguilar. Now, Merklinger lands at UConn, where he could show why he was highly touted coming out of High School. Merklinger showed promise in limited playing time and could help Jason Candle hit the ground running.

Trey Owens - Arkansas State

Trey Owens signed with Texas coming out of High School, but with Arch Manning in the fold and the way that Texas recruits, he was going to have a hard time earning the starting role. This season, Trey Owens stepped in against UTSA and showed small flashes, and could excel as the starter at Arkansas State and make a jump back to the Power 4.

Jaden Craig - TCU

TCU suffered a crushing loss as Josh Hoover transferred to the Transfer Portal, and he quickly landed with the Indiana Hoosiers. Sonny Dykes went out and brought in Harvard transfer Jaden Craig, who's flown under the radar on the National stage. Craig passed for 25 touchdowns with just 7 interceptions with dual threat ability, and he'll break out as a star in this offense.

Alonza Barnett - UCF

Bob Chesney left James Madison to take the UCLA job, and as Nico Iamaleava was back for another season, Alonza Barnett was left looking for a new program. UCF ended up winning big, landing the James Madison star. Barnett just led James Madison to the Playoff, and he could be a difference maker for Scott Frost.

Emory Williams - East Carolina

Emory Williams is heavily judged on a shaky showing against Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in 2024. Williams has, however, shown flashes when he's come in during mop-up duty, and by dropping down to the Group of 5, he should be able to show his talent. If Williams can take a step forward while playing lesser talent, he could emerge in his first season as a starter.