The 2nd College Football Playoff Rankings revealed: Full Top 25 and Playoff Bracket

Last week, the College Football Playoff committee met and unveiled its first Top 25 rankings, officially kicking off the race for the Playoff. Week 11 brought even more chaos with ranked teams getting upset while several contenders survived games no one expected to be close. On Tuesday Night, the committee met again, unveiling the latest updated Top 25 rankings as well as their newest Playoff bracket.

While these rankings are far from the final rankings as there's plenty of games left to be played, each week solidifies who's truly a contender and which teams need a ton of help. The committee will meet each week leading through Conference Championship Saturday, when we'll have an official College Football Playoff field.

Who's in the College Football Playoff after the first CFP Rankings?

When the College Football Playoff committee unveiled its updated Top 25 rankings after week 11, Indiana, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Oregon, Notre Dame, Texas, Miami, and USF all would be in the College Football Playoff if the season ended today. The 11th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners and 12th-ranked BYU Cougars would be left out of the field as the USF Bulls earned the Group of 5 bid, jumping into the Top 25, while the 15th-ranked Miami Hurricanes would get the ACC bid.

Full College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings:

College Football Playoff First Round Byes:

The top 4 seeds are no longer given to the 4 best conference champions, meaning that the 4 best teams in the Country will get byes.

#1 Ohio State Buckeyes

#2 Indiana Hoosiers

#3 Texas A&M Aggies

#4 Alabama Crimson Tide

College Football Playoff First Round Matchups

#5 Georgia Bulldogs Vs #24 USF Bulls

#6 Texas Tech Red Raiders vs #15 Miami Hurricanes

#7 Ole Miss Rebels Vs #10 Texas Longhorns

#8 Oregon Ducks Vs #9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

