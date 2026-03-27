The 3 games that will determine Notre Dame's Playoff destiny in 2026

The 2026 college football season is going to be a major revenge season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Despite finishing the season with a 10-2 record, the Fighting Irish were stunned when the Playoff was revealed as the committee flipped Miami and Notre Dame on a weekend where both teams were inactive. Given how slighted the Irish felt, they'll be playing with a different level of anger in 2026.

This season, Notre Dame will have an interesting schedule as the rivalry with USC was shelved while a few games could determine Playoff bids. If Notre Dame is going to breakthrough to the College Football Playoff, these 3 games could make all the difference.

Winning 3 pivotal games could return Notre Dame to the CFP

BYU Cougars

Aside from Notre Dame, BYU was the most disappointed when the Playoff bracket was revealed as a loss in the Big 12 Championship Game left the Cougars out of the CFP. While BYU's best path to the Playoff is winning the conference, this game will have massive implications on whether either team gets an at-large bid. BYU will have a roster loaded with returning pieces making this an exciting game to look forward to.

SMU Mustangs

Over the past two seasons, SMU has proven to be a contender in the ACC, and a program with a great trajectory in this NIL era. Rhett Lashlee will have a talented group once again, and it'll be up to Marcus Freeman's team to deal a blow to the Mustangs' Playoff hopes while boosting their own. The SMU game will be Notre Dame's penultimate regular season matchup making it very important as the Playoff committee will be paying close attention.

Miami Hurricanes

Last season, a season opening loss to Miami was the difference between the Hurricanes making a run to the National Championship game and Notre Dame feeling snubbed when the bracket was revealed. This season, Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish will have their chance to get revenge for their loss and it could determine the fate of both teams again this season.