The 3 LSU Tigers freshmen Lane Kiffin will need to dominate to make the CFP

The LSU Tigers enter a new era in 2026 after the firing of Brian Kelly and the hiring of Lane Kiffin away from Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin brings the potential to instantly win and win big as the Tigers look to get back to competing for National Championships. Instantly LSU can compete as Kiffin built a brand new roster using the Transfer Portal.

While LSU will have a veteran and transfer heavy team, Kiffin also inherited a talented recruiting class from Brian Kelly's staff. If Lane Kiffin's team is truly going to emerge as a Playoff contender, 3 true freshmen will need to fill major roles.

These 3 freshmen will need to emerge for Lane Kiffin's first LSU team

Lamar Brown

Lane Kiffin had one clear task upon taking over, keeping Lamar Brown on board with the LSU Tigers recuiting class. Lamar Brown would've been a 5-star either as a defensive lineman or offensive lineman as he's that talented of a player. Where Lamar Brown will play on the defensive line is a question, but he's too talented to keep off the field.

Richard Anderson

While Lamar Brown was the focus of LSU's class, Richard Anderson was the first player to commit while slowly climbing up the rankings to become a 5-star recruit. Richard Anderson will join the Tigers after dominating the High School ranks as a player built to play from Day 1. Richard Anderson will certainly play a big role in the Tigers' defensive line rotation with a chance to even start from Day 1.

Trenton Henderson

The LSU Tigers have a major overhaul at edge rusher as Patrick Payton, Jimari Butler, and Jack Pyburn all off to the NFL. Spring practice cost LSU edge rusher Gabriel Reliford who suffered a torn ACL dealing a further blow to their edge rush room. True Freshman Trenton Henderson arrives as an elite talent off the edge who will need to make an impact early as a rotational rusher.