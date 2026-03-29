The 3 Miami Hurricanes freshmen that could lead Mario Cristobal back to the CFP

The Miami Hurricanes had a breakthrough season in 2025 as Mario Cristobal's team finally broke through to the College Football Playoff, falling just short against Indiana in the National Championship. After falling just short, Miami looks poised to make another deep run thanks in a big part due to Miami's transfer class along with how well Mario Cristobal recruits.

Malachi Toney and Bryce Fitzgerald turned in incredible seasons as true freshmen playing a big role in the Hurricanes success. If Miami is going to go on another run to the National Championship, it's going to take more freshmen stepping up and instantly making an impact.

These 3 Miami freshmen are poised to make a big impact in 2026

Jackson Cantwell

Mario Cristobal faces the daunting task of replacing both starting offensive tackles as Francis Mauigoa and Markell Bell are off to the NFL Draft. The positive is that Miami signed the top ranked player in the Rivals Industry Recruiting Rankings in offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. At Spring practice, Cantwell is already working at Left Tackle and should be a cornerstone for the offensive line.

JJ Dunnigan

The Miami Hurricanes are tasked with replacing two key defensive backs with Keionte Scott and Jakobe Thomas heading off to the NFL. JJ Dunningan was an early enrollee who got to be around both defensive backs while making an impact early on scout team. Dunnigan has continued to impress into the Spring and should play a role early on in this defense.

Milan Parris

Keelan Marion and CJ Daniels depart the Miami offense leaving holes for the Hurricanes to fill at wide receiver. True Freshman Milan Parris brings a unique skillset to the wide receiver room with a massive 6-foot-5 frame. Given the size that Parris can bring, he should have a quicker path to playing time especially as a weapon in the redzone.