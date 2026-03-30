The 3 most important games in a championship or bust season for Oregon

The Oregon Ducks continue to knock on the door, and eventually it seems like they will finally win a National Championship. Dan Lanning has built the Ducks into a constant contender, and as the team continues to take its lumps in the College Football Playoff, they continue to make progress. After a shocking beatdown by Indiana in the Playoff, the Ducks could've entered a sort of rebuild for 2026.

Instead, stars like Dante Moore, Matayo Uiagalelei, and A'Mauri Washington all returned for one more season giving Oregon a serious chance at winning it all. If the Ducks are going to win the National Championship, 3 games along the way will prove to be the most important tests.

These 3 games will prove just how strong Oregon is in 2026

Ohio State Buckeyes

The Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in what could be a preview of the Big Ten Championship in the first week of November. While Oregon returns a loaded roster, Ohio State will be in a similar place as Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith headline an offense that's filled with playmakers, If Dan Lanning and Oregon are truly going to get over the hump, they'll need to win in this clash of titans.

USC Trojans

While Dan Lanning has had early success in the Big Ten, Lincoln Riley is still looking to find success. This season, Riley may have his most balanced team yet, as Jayden Maiava returns at quarterback while the defense has been improving year over year. Lincoln Riley's team will have the talent to knock off Oregon, but Lanning is going to need to leave with a win as he'll have a clear talent advantage.

Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines will be a far better coached team this season as the mess of the Sherrone Moore era is over, and Kyle Whittingham takes over. Bryce Underwood will be the big X-Factor for the Wolverines as he could jump into Heisman contention if he develops this offseason. The Wolverines will have the talent to beat any team, and it wouldn't be a shock to anyone if the Ducks suffered a loss to Michigan coming off the Ohio State game.