The 3 most important games in a prove it year for Dabo Swinney

The Clemson Tigers enter the 2026 season looking to have a bounce back season after a mess of a year. After making the College Football Playoff in 2024, the Clemson Tigers came into 2025 with National Championship hopes. Instead, the Tigers went 7-6 with a 4-4 record in ACC as almost every big name player on the team regressing.

Heading into 2026, Dabo Swinney will face calls for his job which he'll need to answer with a bounce back season. Clemson's schedule is loaded with Playoff contenders making the challenge a ton to overcome.

The 3 games that will determine Clemson's fate in 2026

At LSU Tigers

Lane Kiffin arrives at LSU, and Dabo Swinney is tasked with facing an energized LSU program in the first year of a new era. Going on the road to Baton Rouge is never an easy task, but doing so for the first game of the Kiffin era is a lot to overcome. Dabo Swinney lost at home to a far less talented LSU team with a more talented team than he'll have which could spell trouble for the season.

Vs Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes have taken Clemson's place as the top program in the ACC, even if they haven't won the conference. Facing Miami can make or break Clemson's hopes for competing for the Playoff, especially if they drop the LSU game in the beginning of the season. The Hurricanes have a loaded roster, and it'll take a great coaching job from this staff to pull off the win.

At Florida State

Dabo Swinney and Mike Norvell both enter the season in a similar position as both face immense pressure to get their programs back to their winning ways. Given that the matchup is in the back half of the season, the losing team could end up looking in a different direction for the future of their program.