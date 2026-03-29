The 3 most important games in the Indiana Hoosiers Championship defense

The Indiana Hoosiers are coming off a National Championship, but the team will look far different in 2026. The NFL Draft and graduation have dealt a blow to this core, but Curt Cignetti used the Transfer Portal to build a team talented enough to repeat. The biggest difference this season may be the fact that the Hoosiers will no longer be the underdog that flew under the radar.

Heading into the 2026 season, the Indiana Hoosiers have a loaded Big Ten schedule while the Non-Conference schedule is once again favorable. If Indiana is going to repeat, winning 3 games could be pivotal to the Hoosiers making the College Football Playoff.

The 3 games that will determine Indiana's championship defense

Ohio State Buckeyes

If Lane Kiffin wasn't returning to the school he left in chaos, the rematch between Indiana and Ohio State would be the most highly anticipated game of the season. Both Indiana and Ohio State cruised through the regular season, and if not for the Hoosiers knocking off Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship, the Buckeyes could've won the National Championship. Both teams will be loaded, and the matchup could be another clash between the two best teams.

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan should be a far better team after moving on from Sherrone Moore which was a much bigger mess than anyone realized while bringing in a proven winner in Kyle Whittingham. If Bryce Underwood takes the next step in his development, the Wolverines could even prove to be a serious contender in the conference. Michigan will be talented enough to test Indiana which makes the game a serious test for the defending champs.

USC Trojans

While Indiana and Curt Cignetti are riding high, Lincoln Riley is under a ton of pressure to breakthrough to the College Football Playoff. This season, Riley may have his most well rounded team at USC with Jayden Maiava returning for another season at quarterback. Lincoln Riley's offense can challenge any team, and if the Trojans defense can play at a solid enough level the Hoosiers could be in trouble.