The 3 SEC running backs poised for a breakout season in 2026

Around the Country, spring practices are coming to an end for college football teams as the Summer camps become a big practice. In Spring Practice, it's often hard for some position groups to stand out, but running backs always shine. Coming off an exciting Spring in the SEC, 3 running backs look poised for a breakout season in the SEC.

These 3 SEC running backs are poised for a breakout season

Harlem Berry - LSU

Coming out of High School, Harlem Berry was the Nation's top ranked running back, but Brian Kelly didn't give the true freshman a ton of touches. Down the stretch, Harlem Berry showed why he was a 5-star recruit, and that momentum has carried into the Spring. While Caden Durham returns, Harlem Berry is going to play a major role in the LSU offense as Lane Kiffin takes over at the he

Ezavier Crowell - Alabama

Alabama's biggest weakness in 2025 was running the football which came to rear it's ugly head in the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff. While some of the younger backs will have a chance to replace Jam Miller's production, true freshman Ezavier Crowell has a chance to make a major impact early on. Crowell looked the part in Spring practice before his injury, and if he's back in time to start the Summer he'll be a key piece of the offense.

Braylen Russell - Arkansas

Arkansas star Mike Washington Jr is off to the NFL, and Ryan Silverfield is tasked with finding a new running back. The best candidate to step into the role is returnee Braylen Russell who's flown under the radar over the past two seasons. Russell is an explosive back who's averaged over 5.0 yards per carry over the last two seasons, and he should become a star in a featured role.