The 3 Texas A&M freshmen poised to make an instant impact for the Aggies

Year 2 of the Mike Elko era in College Station was a major success for the Aggies as the team earned a College Football Playoff berth. Losing the final game of the regular season and the first game of the Playoff left everyone disappointed, but the year as a whole proved the Aggies have the right man for the job.

The goal for Texas A&M now is building on the success, and going on a deeper Playoff run next season. While the team will be led by veterans, Mike Elko will be counting on 3 freshmen to make sizeable contributions.

These 3 Aggies can propel Texas A&M on a deep CFP run as freshmen

RB KJ Edwards

Le'Veon Moss is off to the NFL taking away half of Texas A&M's dynamic duo in the backfield. One of Texas A&M's biggest signings came when the Aggies were able to beat out LSU for elite running back recruit KJ Edwards. The freshman will have a chance to split carries with Rueben Owens II while at worst he'll be a key piece of the rotation.

WR Madden Williams

The Aggies are going to be loaded at wide receiver with Mario Craver returning while Isaiah Horton enters the mix. Behind Mario Craver in the slot, true freshman Madden Williams will have a chance to get targets in this offense. Madden Williams has a chance to be a big play threat producer from the start of the season even if it's in limited playing time.

CB Brandon Arrington

Anytime you sign the top recruit at a position, they're instantly in contention to make an impact early on in their career. Mike Elko and his staff landed 5-star cornerback Brandon Arrington, giving the Aggies a potential cornerstone of the defense for 3 seasons. Will Lee III is off to the NFL, and Arrington should have a great chance to earn a starting role or a regular role in this defense.