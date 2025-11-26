The 4th College Football Playoff Rankings revealed: Full Top 25 and Playoff Bracket

Tuesday Night brought the 4th College Football Playoff rankings of the season as the committee met after the action in Week 13. The weekend as a whole was uneventful as there were only two games between Top 25 opponents, while Georgia Tech Vs Pitt reshaped the race for the ACC Championship Game.

The committee's latest set of rankings is important as most teams will play their final game before Selection Sunday this weekend giving every team an idea of what they need to do to make the Playoff this weekend.

Who's in the College Football Playoff after the first CFP Rankings?

In the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings following week 12, Ohio State, Indiana, Texas A&M, Georgia, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Alabama, Miami, and Tulane all would be in the College Football Playoff if the season ended today. The 11th-ranked BYU Cougars would be left out of the field as the Tulane Green Wave earned the Group of 5 bid, jumping into the Top 25, while a bid will go to one of the ACC teams.

Full College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings:

College Football Playoff First Round Byes:

The top 4 seeds are no longer given to the 4 highest ranked conference champions, meaning that the 4 best teams in the Country will get byes for the first-round bye.

#1 Ohio State Buckeyes 11-0

#2 Indiana Hoosiers 11-0

#3 Texas A&M Aggies 11-0

#4 Georgia Bulldogs 10-1

College Football Playoff First Round Matchups

#5 Texas Tech Red Raiders Vs #24 Tulane Green Wave

#6 Oregon Ducks vs #12 Miami Hurricanes (2 conference losses makes it nearly impossible for the Hurricanes to make the ACC Championship.)

#7 Ole Miss Rebels Vs #10 Alabama Crimson Tide

#8 Oklahoma Sooners Vs #9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

