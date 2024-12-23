The 5 best available college football players in the Transfer Portal

The college football transfer portal is packed with top-tier talent, and fans can’t wait to see where these players land.

We've already seen some major acquisitions this offseason and there will be more as bowl games come to an end and NIL agreements are in place.

With so many exciting names to follow, here’s a look at the five best players currently available, starting with a clear standout.

1. Eric Singleton (WR, Georgia Tech)



Let’s kick things off with the player everyone is talking about—Eric Singleton. The Georgia Tech receiver has taken the portal by storm after racking up 1,468 yards and nine touchdowns over two seasons. Averaging 13.5 yards per catch, Singleton is the ultimate deep threat.

Programs like Auburn, Georgia, and Texas are battling for him, but whoever wins the race is getting an instant offensive boost.

2. Fernando Mendoza (QB, Cal)

Quarterbacks are always in high demand, and Fernando Mendoza is no exception. After throwing for over 3,000 yards and 16 touchdowns this past season, the Cal standout has emerged as a clutch performer.

His ability to lead game-winning drives, including a thrilling 98-yard effort against Stanford, makes him an exciting option for any team in need of a proven leader under center. Imagine what he could do with a better offensive system and some legitimate playmakers around him.

3. Dane Key (WR, Kentucky)

Consistency and production are the name of the game for Dane Key. Despite Kentucky’s offensive struggles, Key delivered over 1,800 career receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. His size and hands make him a reliable option for any offense, and Georgia appears to be the frontrunner for his services. Look for him to shine even brighter in a more dynamic system.

4. Zachariah Branch (WR, USC)

If you want explosive playmaking, Zachariah Branch is your guy. Known for his blazing speed and ability to change games on special teams, Branch has scored on both punt and kickoff returns during his career at USC.

He’s also proven himself as a capable receiver, tallying 823 yards and two touchdowns. Schools like Arizona State and Georgia have hosted him, making his recruitment one of the most closely watched in the portal.

5. Justice Haynes (RB, Alabama)

Justice Haynes rounds out this list as the top running back in the portal. With 463 yards and seven touchdowns this season, he showcased his ability to make the most of limited opportunities. Programs like Ole Miss and South Carolina are eager to land him, especially with their needs at the position heading into next season.

These five players represent the best of what’s available in the transfer portal right now. Whether it’s Singleton’s elite receiving skills or Mendoza’s poise under pressure, their next moves will undoubtedly impact the 2025 college football season in a big way. Stay tuned—this story is just beginning!

Read More