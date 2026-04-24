The 5 best quarterbacks still available after Round 1 of the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft kicked off on Thursday Night in a chaotic night filled with trades and surprises across the board. For all the talk about how weak the quarterback class was, Ty Simpson joined Fernando Mendoza in the 1st Round, coming off the board 13th Overall. Teams like the Cardinals, Steelers, Jets, and Browns may all now look to Day 2 to find an option at quarterback with plenty of unique options on the board.

Ranking the 5 best quarterbacks available on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

1. Garrett Nussmeier - LSU

If Garrett Nussmeier declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, he could've been a 1st Round pick, but he instead returned to LSU. The year for Nussmeier was a disappointment as he was slowed by injuries all season long and failed to live up to the hype. At his best, Garrett Nussmeier can make every throw a team could want, and he showcased a better rushing ability at times in 2025.

2. Drew Allar - Penn State

Much like Garrett Nussmeier, Drew Allar's decision to return to college likely cost him, as he could've been a 1st Round pick last year. Allar has all the athletic traits you could want in a quarterback, but he's struggled to put it all together. A team looking to develop a quarterback would be wise to take a risk on Allar as he's clearly talented enough.

3. Carson Beck - Miami

The start of Carson Beck's Georgia career made it look like he could be the 1st Overall Pick in 2025, but he struggled and dealt with injury. Beck bounced back nicely in 2025 at Miami, but there are still areas of his game that are a concern. Drafting Carson Beck could give teams a quarterback who can play early, but he may not have a high ceiling.

4. Taylen Green - Arkansas

The NFL Combine worked wonders for Taylen Green's NFL Draft stock as teams saw just how much of a freak athlete he is. The flashes with Green are incredibly exciting, but he'll need to become a far more consistent player if he's going to be a quarterback at the next level. Green could be a great project for some team with the potential to change positions with his athletic ability.

5. Cole Payton - North Dakota State

North Dakota State star Cole Payton was one of the biggest risers in the Pre-Draft process with solid showings at the NFL Combine and the Senior Bowl. Payton has elite arm strength, and he could be a great project for a team looking for more long-term plans at quarterback.