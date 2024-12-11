The 5 craziest rematches we could see in the College Football Playoff
The College Football Playoff is about to hit a whole new level of excitement with its expanded 12-team format, and fans couldn’t be more hyped.
More teams mean more opportunities for surprises, heartbreak, and, best of all, some jaw-dropping rematches. Whether it’s a long-standing rivalry reigniting under the bright lights or an underdog getting their shot at redemption, this year’s playoff setup has all the ingredients for some unforgettable showdowns.
The first round kicks off on December 20, 2024, and it’s already loaded with intriguing matchups. Clemson vs. Texas? Tennessee vs. Ohio State? Yes, please. These games are just the start of what could be an incredible journey to the championship in Atlanta. With more teams in the mix, the chances for classic rematches are through the roof, and fans can’t stop debating what might happen next.
But here’s the best part—college football is all about the stories. Whether it’s a shot at redemption, proving the doubters wrong, or settling some unfinished business, these rematches come with a whole lot of history and drama.
Texas vs. Georgia
We've already seen Texas and Georgia battle twice this season. Both times, the Bulldogs came out victorious.
If Texas and Georgia were to match-up a third time, it would be for a national championship. Could you imagine the hype surrounding a Texas-Georgia national championship that would see the teams play for a third time. Even crazier? They would play in Mercedes-Benz Stadium again, which is the host for this year's national championship game.
Ohio State vs. Oregon
We thought we were going to get Ohio State vs. Oregon in the Big Ten Championship game, but then Michigan said "hello."
With no Michigan in the College Football Playoff field, Ohio State will hope to finally breakthrough and win a couple of games. The Buckeyes start out with Tennessee and then, if they win, they'll get that rematch with Oregon.
The Ducks, as the No. 1 overall seed, have a bye and will be awaiting the winner. Oregon did just enough to beat Ohio State in Eugene earlier this season, but we'll see what happens if the two teams were to match up in the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2025.
Clemson vs. Georgia
We know that no one is giving Clemson a real chance, but let's be honest: Anything can happen in a College Football Playoff.
The Tigers would have to reach the national championship game to have a shot at a rematch against Georgia, and that's certainly not likely. But never say never.
Can you imagine the hype and shock that would be reverberating through the college football world if Clemson were to get hot in the playoff and win three-straight on its way to a national championship berth? What would be even crazier? Clemson plays Georgia for the national championship.
For those who don't remember, the two teams opened up their 2024 season in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, so it would be crazy to see the season also end with them there.
Ohio State vs. Penn State
Penn State felt like it left far too many opportunities on the board during its loss to Ohio State in Happy Valley earlier this season. Now, the Nittany Lions might get their chance at revenge later in the playoff.
If the two teams played, it wouldn't occur until the national championship game and can you imagine the hype surrounding an Ohio State-Penn State battle for the national championship? The two Big Ten rivals already have disdain for one another, but this would bring that to a whole different level.
Georgia vs. Tennessee
One more game involving Georgia, how about Tennessee?
Tennessee has been one of the teams least talked about in the College Football Playoff and the Volunteers don't have an easy path to getting to the national championship. They'll have to beat Ohio State on the road, and then would play Oregon. If they won those two, they'd play the winner of Arizona State vs. Texas/Clemson for a spot in the national championship.
However, can you imagine the hype surrounding a Tennessee-Georgia finale to close out the season? The two former SEC East rivals would fill Mercedes-Benz Stadium easily and it would be one of the hottest tickets of all time.