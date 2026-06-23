One of the best awards in all of sports is still the Heisman Trophy award in College Football. People still care deeply about who should win the award each season. Last season’s Heisman winner was Fernando Mendoza from Indiana. Mendoza came out of nowhere to win the award, as most people did not predict him to be a finalist, let alone a winner. It is in that spirit that I tried to pick 5 under-the-radar candidates who could win the award.

The 5 dark horse Heisman candidates to pay attention to

1) Sam Leavitt, LSU, QB

Sam Leavitt is an intriguing prospect who transferred from Arizona State to LSU. Under the tutelage of new LSU Head Coach Lane Kiffin, Leavitt should be able to improve on his subpar season last year. Quarterbacks thrive in the Kiffin system, and I expect Leavitt to play well. Also, LSU spent heavily on the transfer portal, so it should provide him with a good supporting cast.

2) Malachi Toney, Miami, WR

Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith from Ohio State is one of the early favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. Malachi Toney is a lesser-known wide receiver, but he was spectacular as a freshman last season for Miami. I expect he has another strong season, and he could garner some Heisman Trophy buzz.

3) Dylan Stewart, South Carolina, Edge

How about a defensive player? It's rare for a defensive player to win it. Charles Woodson won it in 1997, but moonlighted on offense. Travis Hunter won it two years ago, as he played on both sides of the ball as a defensive back and wide receiver. Stewart is a dynamic edge defender who makes a ton of plays. Probably won't win it, but if South Carolina is a top-10 team and he is a dynamic player, he could at least get invited to the ceremony in New York.

4) Marcel Reed, Texas A&M, QB

Marcel Reed had a good season last year for Texas A&M. He does a good job making plays with his arm and his legs. He led Texas A&M to the College Football Playoffs last season. He should build on the success and be even better this season. That could lead him to make a run at the Heisman trophy.

5) Bo Jackson, Ohio State, RB

Bo Jackson is overshadowed by other Heisman candidates Jeremiah Smith and Julian Sayin. Bo Jackson had a good season as a freshman last year, leading the Buckeyes in rushing. If he continues that trajectory and carries Ohio State in some big games, he could have a shot at winning the Heisman Trophy.