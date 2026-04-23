The 5 lowest-risk prospects in the NFL Draft class

The 2026 NFL Draft starts on Thursday Night. In a draft lacking top-level talent, there are still plenty of excellent players in this draft. While this class is seen as a weaker class, the blue-chip pieces at the top of this class project as instant impact players who should be safe bets regardless of where they're selected.

1) Sonny Styles, Linebacker, Ohio State

Sonny Styles is a consistent linebacker from Ohio State. His ability to make plays all over the field is impressive. Every NFL team wants linebackers who can play all 3 downs, and that is exactly who Styles is. He projects as an immediate starter and has the potential to be a perennial all-pro linebacker. Linebacker isn’t one of the premium positions in the league, but a player like Styles can make an immediate impact on where he gets drafted.

2) Jeremiyah Love, Running Back, Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love is probably the best player in the NFL Draft. His ability to make plays and make defenders miss is special. He is the rare athlete at running back who is dynamic enough to make big plays but also runs for tough yards. The issue with running backs is that it is easy to find that position later in the NFL draft, but Love looks like a future star who has zero bust potential.

3) Caleb Downs, Safety, Ohio State

Caleb Downs is a legit prospect, and he could be the best player in the draft as well. He plays a position not considered a premium one, but his impact could be immense. His ability to play both inside-the-box safety and deep safety is impressive. He is like a machine on the field. His ability to read and make plays is impressive. His bust potential is extremely low, and someone will get a great player.

4) David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

David Bailey is an outstanding edge prospect. He had a great season last year with 14.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss. His size (almost 6’4”), weight (251), and 40 speed (4.5) are ideal. He is a prototypical edge defender. He screams that he is a 10-year NFL starter as an edge defender. He should be a good NFL player for a long time.

5) Spencer Fano, Offensive Lineman, Utah

Spencer Fano is a good offensive lineman prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. The only issue is whether he is an offensive tackle. If he cannot play offensive tackle, then he must slide into and play guard. While not ideal, Fano is still a legit offensive lineman prospect. He should be an NFL starter for a long time as either a guard or tackle.