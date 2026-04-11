Predicting the NFL Draft destinations for every LB as Sonny Styles sets the pace

The NFL Draft is right around the corner, as we're less than two weeks away from the biggest event on the NFL offseason calendar. While this draft class is being knocked for several factors, one area that can't get blamed is the linebacker core. This year, teams needing a linebacker are in luck as they'll have a deep pool to pick from with a wide variety of styles available.

At the top of this year's linebacker class is Ohio State star Sonny Styles, who's dominated the Pre-Draft process to send his stock soaring through the roof. While Styles is the headliner in this year's class, each round could produce a Pro Bowl caliber player, as this group of linebackers should give every team a reason to be excited.

Sonny Styles headlines a loaded LB draft class as teams hunt defensive tone-setters

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles - Linebacker - Ohio State

John Harbaugh takes over the New York Giants, and this draft will serve as a chance to start building the roster in his image. During his time in Baltimore, John Harbaugh always had a loaded linebacker core, which could signal the team's first pick this year. Sonny Styles looks like the perfect linebacker for this new era of football, and a player who can become the centerpiece of a loaded young defense.

31. New England Patriots: CJ Allen - Linebacker - Georgia

Drake Maye's massive leap was a major part of the Patriots' resurgence, but Mike Vrabel and his staff also helped reshape the team with their additions on defense. Every great Patriots team has had an elite middle linebacker, and that level of player could be available at the end of the 1st Round. CJ Allen called Kirby Smart's defense, and has the elite traits to instantly take this unit to another level.

44. New York Jets: Jacob Rodriguez - Linebacker - Texas Tech

The Jets have used this offseason to reshape some of their position rooms, especially at linebacker, where Demario Davis returns as a veteran presence. While Davis is still playing at a high level, picking players to learn from him would be a wise use of assets. Jacob Rodriguez was a turnover machine at Texas Tech, and the only real concern with him as a prospect is size, which can work as he continues to develop.

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Anthony Hill Jr - Linebacker - Texas

Free agency dealt a major blow to the Jaguars' defense as Devin Lloyd cashed in on a deal with the Panthers in free agency. Drafting another young linebacker will be the Jaguars' best path as the team avoided signing players in free agency. Anthony Hill Jr has elite athletic traits for the position with an ability to rush the passer, but he'll need to become more physical to last in the NFL.

61. Los Angeles Rams: Jake Golday - Linebacker - Cincinnati

The only position on the roster the Rams seemingly haven't gone all-in to address is their linebacker core. While the Rams have made under-the-radar signings and late draft picks work at linebacker, upgrading the position would only help the Super Bowl push. Jake Golday has the ideal frame for the position to pair with exciting athletic ability, which will allow him to make an impact right away.

62. Denver Broncos: Josiah Trotter - Linebacker - Missouri

Sean Payton has one of the best defenses in the league, and continuing to add to the unit could help get the Broncos over the hump. Alex Singleton has quietly become one of the best linebackers in the NFL, but pairing him with another star while building depth could take this unit to another level. Josiah Trotter will need to improve in coverage, but he's elite playing downhill and could become an insurance policy for the Broncos defense.

92. Dallas Cowboys: Kyle Louis - Linebacker - Pittsburgh

Every area of the Cowboys' defense will need to be addressed as Dallas fielded the worst defense in the NFL last season. The Cowboys tried to address their hole at linebacker during the trade deadline, but Logan Wilson was far from the answer. Kyle Louis is on the smaller side, but he's beyond impressive in coverage, which could make him a great player if paired with a run-first defender.

99. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deontae Lawson - Linebacker - Alabama

The Steelers should look to leave this draft with younger pieces to develop on defense as the unit was far too expensive last season. During points in his Alabama tenure, Deontae Lawson looked like a potential 1st Round pick, but a torn ACL in 2024 set him back. Lawson has started to improve the further he's gotten from his injury, and he could develop into an elite defender in the middle of a defense.

126. Buffalo Bills: Aiden Fisher - Linebacker - Indiana

Matt Milano remains a free agent, and while the Bills' other linebackers have struggled with injuries, building depth should be a priority. Aiden Fisher just helped lead Indiana to a National Championship, and he's the type of player who can step right in and succeed with his ability to quickly process, along with his coverage ability.

141. Houston Texans: Keyshaun Elliott - Linebacker - Arizona State

There aren't many positions where the Texans could upgrade on defense, but the unit could look to add more talent at linebacker. Keyshaun Elliott is an elite processor who can bring physicality and success rushing the passer to the middle of any defense.

155. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kaleb Elarms-Orr - Linebacker - TCU

Lavonte David's retirement is a major blow for the Buccaneers in what will be a prove-it season for Todd Bowles. Kaleb Elarms-Orr is a potential steal in the middle of this class with elite athletic ability paired with long speed, which should allow him to work his way onto the field early on in his career.

156. Indianapolis Colts: Bryce Boettcher - Linebacker - Oregon

Daniel Jones is back, and the Colts will look to build on their great 2025 start to go on a run to the Playoffs. Upgrading at linebacker should be a key to the draft for the Colts as it's a weaker point in their roster. Oregon star Bryce Boettcher is a physical linebacker who can step in right away, but he will need to develop in coverage.

160. Green Bay Packers: Harold Perkins Jr - Linebacker - LSU

When he was a true freshman, Harold Perkins Jr looked like he could be the next superstar in the NFL, similar to Micah Parsons. The past several seasons have seen Perkins struggle to find a position as he's undersized to be a true edge rusher. Whichever team takes Harold Perkins will be taking a major swing on talent, but he has the skill set to make an impact with the right staff.

164. Jacksonville Jaguars: Taurean York - Linebacker - Texas A&M

After losing Devin Lloyd in free agency, the Jaguars will likely leave this draft with several linebackers to help fill the void long term. Texas A&M star Taurean York is undersized for the position, which will lead to him sliding to Day 3, but he's an elite processor who brings physicality which should help him overcome the size concerns.

185. Las Vegas Raiders: Jack Kelly - Linebacker - BYU

The Raiders used free agency to make a big pickup, signing Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean to lead the unit. While the Raiders now have a solid linebacker duo, drafting younger pieces for the future will be key to continuing to turnover the room. BYU linebacker Jack Kelly is a physical linebacker with pass-rushing upside who can spend the next few seasons developing before potentially replacing the veterans.

202. New England Patriots: Owen Heinecke - Linebacker - Oklahoma

The Patriots got solid linebacker play out of veterans this past season, but the team should try to find younger and cheaper options in the draft. Owen Heinecke is trying to return to college football again, but if he sticks in the draft, he has exciting athletic traits, and should only get better as he gains more experience at the position.

207. Los Angeles Rams: Lander Barton - Linebacker - Utah

The Rams have done a great job in recent drafts with landing starting-caliber linebackers on the final day of the draft or as undrafted free agents. Utah star Lander Barton will have some work to do to succeed at the next level, but at his best, he's a physical player who could help a team instantly going downhill.

225. Tennessee Titans: Red Murdock - Linebacker - Buffalo

Robert Saleh has always been at his best finding linebackers late in the draft or as undrafted free agents who develop into stars in his defense. Red Murdock has been highly productive throughout his career, but he'll likely need to be paired with a more athletic linebacker to be serviceable at the next level.

230. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kendal Daniels - Linebacker - Oklahoma

As the Steelers look to get cheaper on defense, the team should likely come away from this year's draft with multiple linebackers. Kendal Daniels proved he can be a productive linebacker in the SEC after three strong seasons at Oklahoma State, and he can bring some upside getting after the quarterback.

242. New York Jets: Eric Gentry - Linebacker - USC

Aaron Glenn will be especially under the microscope this offseason to build a solid defense, given that it's his unit. Eric Gentry is a unique playmaker at the linebacker position with freakish length and speed, which could make him a chess piece in the NFL.