The 5 most exciting under the radar quarterbacks in college football

While it takes a full, well-rounded team to win in college football, sometimes having a special quarterback can help a program overcome any holes in the roster. While fans know all of the Heisman frontrunners before the season, the sport is filled with quarterbacks that fly under the radar to become major stars. Heading into the season, 5 quarterbacks have a chance to turn into household names with their electric playmaking ability.

The 5 flashy quarterbacks who can explode into stars

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele - California

2025 Stats: 316-492 (64.2%), 3,454 yards, 22 total TDs, and 9 INTs

If there's a dark-horse candidate to consider for the Heisman, Cal's rising Sophomore Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has to be in the conversation. The arm talent was on full display for Sagapolutele, and considering that he was only a true freshman, he's only going to become more polished. Tosh Lupoi and the new coaching staff went out and brought in an arsenal of explosive weapons, which will have their quarterback in a perfect position to progress.

Kamario Taylor - Mississippi State

2025 Stats: 43-77 (55.8%), 629 yards, 458 rushing yards, 13 total TDs, and 1 INT

From the moment Kamario Taylor arrived on campus in Starkville, the buzz has only been growing about his potential. The Egg Bowl was the best showing of what Taylor is capable of as he struggled passing against the Rebels, but he shredded the defense with his legs, picking up 173 yards and 2 touchdowns rushing. The biggest key for Taylor will be becoming a more efficient passer, as his dynamic rushing ability could make him impossible to defend if defenses need to worry about his arm.

Brad Jackson - Texas State

2025 Stats: 251-352 (71.3%), 3,224 yards, 744 rush yards, 38 total TDs, and 7 INTs

The vast majority of casual college football fans aren't tuning into Texas State Bobcats games, which means they're missing out on an electric quarterback. As a Redshirt Freshman, Brad Jackson was the definition of a dual-threat quarterback, gashing defenses with his massive arm and electric speed. Sticking in GJ Kinne's offense will only help Jackson take the next step, along with both of his 1,000-yard wide receivers.

It’s not talked about enough how Texas State was able to keep both Brad Jackson and Beau Sparks 👀



Watch out for TSU as a G5 Playoff Spot contender pic.twitter.com/jWKYweXYSm — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) May 5, 2026

Kevin Jennings - SMU

2025 Stats: 300-454 (66.1%), 3,641 yards, 54 rush yards, 30 total TDs, and 13 INTs

After SMU just missed hardly missed out on making the ACC Championship Game, Kevin Jennings isn't getting nearly enough credit for being one of the best quarterbacks in college football. At various points in the season, it was clear that Jennings wasn't fully healthy, but it didn't matter as he powered the SMU offense in big wins like the one over Miami. Returning for a 3rd season as the starter in Rhett Lashlee's offense should have Jennings in full command of the offense next season.

CJ Bailey - NC State

2025 Stats: 273-397 (68.8%), 3,105 yards, 215 rush yards, 31 total TDs, and 9 INTs

The excitement surrounding the NC State offense won't be that high, as Hollywood Smothers, Terrell Anderson, and Noah Rogers are all transferring, but there's a reason the offense clicked. CJ Bailey was outstanding last season, taking a major leap in his second season under center. Bailey has all the tools to be a 1st-round pick in the NFL Draft, and when he's clicking, few players are more exciting to watch.