The 5 most likely 5-stars to flip during college football's official visit season

While college football is currently in a quiet period for action on the field as we're in the gap between spring and summer practices, this is one of the busiest portions of the calendar for coaches. College Football's official visit season is kicking off, where some of the Nation's top recruits will start traveling around the country to find their future program.

Programs looking to land a 5-star commitment will have every chance to reel in their top target if they make it to campus. Those already holding a 5-star in their class have to wait on pins and needles to hope they're able to hang on despite the pressure. Heading into the busy recruiting stretch, 5 5-star recruits are catching everyone's attention.

The 5 5-stars on flip watch this Summer

Easton Royal - Wide Receiver - Texas commit

The Texas Longhorns landed the Nation's 2nd ranked wide receiver Easton Royal out of Louisiana, the day before Lane Kiffin's hiring which is notable. Since Kiffin was hired, Royal has been a top priority for the LSU Tigers along with several other programs. With how hard LSU has been recruiting Royal along with being the hometown team, and having Ed Orgeron to help the recruiting efforts, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Tigers win out.

Jaiden Bryant - Edge Rusher - LSU commit

While Lane Kiffin and LSU look to flip several 5-stars, one of their commits could be on flip watch himself in Jaiden Bryant. While Bryant remains committed to LSU, he's continued to take visits elsewhere as Miami, Texas A&M, and In-State South Carolina all will get official visits, and continue to keep pressure on the Tigers.

Jalen Brewster - Defensive Line - Texas Tech commit

The Nation's top overall recruit committed to Texas Tech very early in the cycle, but that hasn't stopped anyone from slowing down. Other programs continue to push for Jalen Brewster, and while he remains committed to the Red Raiders, it won't be an easy ride to the finish. Brewster is taking an official visit to Miami next week while schools like SMU, Indiana, and Florida continue to try and make waves.

David Jacobs - Edge Rusher - Ohio State commit

When 5-star David Jacobs announced his commitment to Ohio State, it stunned many as he was seen as heavily trending toward Miami. While the Buckeyes hold the commitment, this is shaping up to be a battle until National Signing Day as schools like Miami, Oregon, and others continue to stay involved in the recruitment of the 5-star.

Kemon Spell - Running Back - Georgia Commit

Georgia pulled off one of the biggest flips in the recruiting cycle when it lured Pennsylvania native Kemon Spell away from Penn State. The issue for the Bulldogs is that other schools haven't slowed in their pursuit of the Nation's top running back. The Miami Hurricanes are the biggest threat to flip Spell, and the first sign will be if they get him on campus for a visit.