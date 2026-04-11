The 5 most likely NFL Draft destinations for Notre Dame star Jadarian Price

This NFL Draft cycle, Notre Dame will get to send a major statement as soon as the event kicks off. Jeremiyah Love is seemingly a guaranteed top 5 pick, but the Fighting Irish will truly make a statement when Jadarian Price is selected. Notre Dame has developed the top 2 running back prospects in this class, and while Jeremiyah Love garners the most attention, Price has a chance to join him in the 1st round.

Jadarian Price is an exciting prospect at the position as a creator and an explosive vertical threat waiting to make plays on Sundays. Along with his dynamic ability as a runner, Jadarian Price brings receiving upside along with an elite ability as a kick returner. Add in that Price has less mileage than most running back prospects, and he'll be highly sought after in this draft class.

These 5 teams would make perfect fits for Jadarian Price

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks just rode their elite running back duo to a Super Bowl, but after losing Kenneth Walker in free agency, the duo will need to be addressed. As this roster continues to become more expensive, drafting a cheaper running back could be key for roster construction. Jadarian Price could instantly give Sam Darnold another elite back with the potential to take over once Zach Charbonnet hits free agency.

Arizona Cardinals

While the Arizona Cardinals could pick Jeremiyah Love 3rd overall, they have a few bigger needs to address in this class. In the 2nd round, Jadarian Price would make a ton of sense for this offense as a potential building block. Price could develop this season, giving Jacoby Brissett an explosive playmaker before likely becoming the trusted back when the team picks a new quarterback next offseason.

Minnesota Vikings

The addition of Kyler Murray will make the Vikings offense far more competent, but the team should also look to pick up a running back in the draft. Early in the draft process, the Vikings were hopeful that they could land Jeremiyah Love, but they could end up just fine with Jadarian Price. The 18th overall pick could truly start Price's range, while if he fell to 49th, it would be an absolute steal for the Vikings.

New York Giants

The Giants were heavily expected to pursue Kenneth Walker in free agency, but ended up missing out as the Chiefs inked a massive deal. If John Harbaugh's team doesn't pick Jeremiyah Love at the top of the draft, Price could be their second-round pick. Price could give the Giants insurance if Cam Skattebo doesn't return to form while potentially forming a thunder and lightning duo in the backfield.

Tennessee Titans

Free Agency allowed the Titans to start building this offense around Cam Ward as Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll look to lead this team to the Playoffs. If Jeremiyah Love isn't the Titans' pick at 4th overall, the team could look to pick his teammate early in the 2nd round. Jadarian Price could form a great duo with veteran Tony Pollard, bringing a ton of juice to the backfield.