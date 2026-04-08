Ohio State spring practice has been a good time to incorporate the 19 incoming transfers into the program. When you add that 21 out of the 25 signings in the 2026 recruiting class are participating in practice, Ryan Day has a ton of new pieces to mesh together. Among the 40 newest Ohio State stars at Spring camp, 5 are making a major impact already.

The 5 Ohio State newcomers shining early in Spring camp

1) Brock Boyd, Freshman, Wide Receiver

Ohio State has a tradition that all new players to the program must wear black stripes on their helmets when they 1st arrive. Once they prove they are good enough, they get their black stripe removed. This is a way for the players to earn their spot on the team.

Brock Boyd was the 1st Buckeye to earn his black stripe removed. It was shocking because the lightly recruited 3-star prospect did not enter the spring with much hype. He has turned heads with his ability to make plays the entire spring. Boyd is in a loaded wide receiver room, but he can probably be on the field this year in some capacity. He has earned an opportunity with his strong spring.

2) Earl Little, Senior, Safety

Ohio State is losing All-American safety Caleb Downs, so they decided to go in the transfer portal and sign Earl Little from Florida State. He is not going to be Caleb Downs (he is a one-of-a-kind player), but he is a capable veteran player who should make an impact this season. He should start and be a high performer for Ohio State, as he has performed well this spring.

3) James Smith, Senior, Defensive Tackle

Ohio State went heavy into the transfer portal at defensive line, signing three players. James Smith was one of those transfers, coming from Alabama. He has made an early impact, and he should rotate in and play a ton for the Buckeyes next season. He has a chance to be a breakout player this season. So far, so good in the spring for Smith.

4) Chris Henry Jr, Freshman, Wide Receiver

Chris Henry Jr is the next 5-star wide receiver for Ohio State. It is hard not to notice the talented freshman, as Henry is a massive human being. He has great size (6’5”). He also moves well for someone his size. Head Coach Ryan Day has said that Henry has a chance to start next season for the Buckeyes. He looked like the next great wide receiver for the Buckeyes. This spring has laid the foundation for a strong year for Henry.

5) Ja’Kobi Jackson, Senior, Running Back

Ohio State's top two running backs, Bo Jackson and Isaiah West, are out for the spring with injuries. Stepping in and getting playing time this spring is veteran running back Ja’Kobi Jackson. Jackson transferred from Florida and had SEC experience. He has played well this spring, and he should make an impact next season. I expect him to be used as a 3rd down running back in the fall because he has good pass-catching skills.