The Arch Manning hype machine is back on at ESPN

Coming into the 2025 College Football season, the hype for Texas quarterback Arch Manning was like nothing we've ever seen before as he was named a Heisman front runner before his first game as the full time starter. When the Ohio State Buckeyes made Arch Manning look horrible, it derailed all of the hype as everyone realized he still has a ton of areas to improve in his game.

The good news for Texas and Arch Manning supporters was the fact that the three games to the Longhorns were against San Jose State, UTEP, and Sam Houston which gave him a great chance to put up massive numbers even if he didn't play well.

Arch Manning's day started with ESPN practically running every negative comment anyone made about him after last week's start.

Remember when ESPN blasted Arch Manning? pic.twitter.com/rGITLwYGvX — sam (@samfarisss) September 6, 2025

The first quarter didn't start the best way for Manning, but when he found a wide-open Parker Livingstone for an 83-yard touchdown, the hype train started to get back on track.

ARCH MANNING TO PARKER LIVINGSTONE FOR THE 83-YARD TD 🤘 pic.twitter.com/BTotrkwY5E — ESPN (@espn) September 6, 2025

ESPN Analyst and former NFL Quarterback Chase Daniel expressed that he believes Arch Manning will be fine after he finished the 1st quarter on a high note.

ARCH MANNING in the 1st Qtr….think he will be okay



6/9, 101 YDS, 2 TDSpic.twitter.com/g1uPqpFKRA — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) September 6, 2025

When the game hit halftime, the SportsCenter account shared that Arch Manning finished with four touchdowns, failing to mention the head-scratching interception he threw in the redzone right before the half.

Arch Manning with a cool four TDs in the first half 😮‍💨



Watch Arch and Texas face San Jose State on ABC and the ESPN App ➡️ https://t.co/CFYySAqkwB pic.twitter.com/URkthS84FF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 6, 2025

The Texas Longhorns won this game with very little resistance, but Arch Manning still left a lot to be desired. Manning finished the game 19-30, passing for 295 yards and 5 touchdowns with 1 interception. Steve Sarkisian opened the playbook up this week, which certainly helped, but he's going to need more experience in the next few weeks.

The mistakes that Manning made in this game should be corrected over time, as he held the ball too often at times while struggling with touch on some other passes. The biggest thing that can benefit Manning is finding Ryan Wingo more often, as the Sophomore receiver can make his life much easier.

Everyone is willing to admit that the pressure being placed on Arch Manning is unfair, but no one gets the media attention that he'll get each week. At one point in the game, Arch Manning's early struggles were compared to off games by Cam Newton, Joe Burrow, and Johnny Manziel, which is forcing him into a group he doesn't belong in.

