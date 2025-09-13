The Arch Manning Hype Train could be derailing before leaving the station

Coming into the season, all everyone wanted to talk about was the fact that Arch Manning was taking over for the Texas Longhorns at quarterback. Paul Finebaum declared Manning would be the best quarterback of a generation while oddsmakers made Manning the Heisman favorite and Texas National Championship favorites.

In Week One of the season, it became clear that Arch Manning was getting far too much hype than he deserved as he looked awful against Ohio State. When that game ended, everyone pointed toward a three game stretch against far inferior opponents as a chance for Arch Manning to find a rhythm and get his Heisman campaign started.

Against the San Jose Spartans, Manning put together a much better game statistically but, he still wasn't all that impressive. This weekend as Texas faces off against the UTSA Road Runners, Manning and the offense have left plenty to be desired.

The Longhorns went on a solid touchdown drive to end the half but, Manning's passing stats are beyond alarming. Manning is just 5-16 passing at halftime for 69 yards and an interception while he has scored a pair of touchdowns with his legs.

Things have gotten so bad for Arch Manning and the Texas offense that they were being booed by their own fanbase during the second quarter.

While Arch Manning is very talented and has the tools to be a great player, at some point, Steve Sarkisian is going to have to start considering making a quarterback change. The Longhorns have a defense capable of winning the National Championship, and if he keeps putting Manning out to lead the offense it could end up costing him his best chance at winning a National Championship. The offense doesn't have a ton of time to start clicking as SEC play is right around the corner and will only put more pressure on Arch.

