The best bets in Week 7 of college football: Ohio State's Big Ten brawl and more
Just like that Week 7 of the college football season is here.
Last week we went 4-5 with my picks, but once again found the right side of a massive upset in my letdown spot of the year with Vanderbilt +22.5 who won straight up against Alabama. We have been looking forward to this October 12th slate for months and it is glorious.
Here are the best bets in Week 7 of the college football season.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook | Gambling Problem? Call | Season Record: (27-29)
Ohio State -3.5 (-102) at Oregon
The Buckeyes are heading west for one of the most anticipated games of the year in this colossal Big Ten matchup. Oregon has not been as impressive as many expected this year, and the same could be said for Ohio State, but they just looked so good in that 2nd half against Iowa last week.
To me, this is the breakout game for OSU where they solidify themself as a top team in the nation right alongside Texas.
Expect to see a heavy dose of the run game with Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson and hopefully another unbelievable one-hand snag from true freshman Jeremiah Smith.
I believe Oregon will struggle against a top Ohio State D and the Buckeyes will leave Eugene with an impressive win.
Texas/Oklahoma Over 50.5 (-110)
They didn’t call this one the Red River Shootout for nothing. I like to call this a system play; whenever these two teams meet on the football field you just have to take the over.
The Texas offense has been electric this year averaging 45 points per game and Quinn Ewers will be making his return from injury in this one. On the other side, the Sooners got a bit of a spark in their last game when true freshman QB Michael Hawkins Jr. got that start, but he will have a tough task going against this Texas defense.
In the last two meetings between these two programs the average total is 71.3 points, so let’s hope for more of that this year.
Washington/Iowa Under 41.5 (-104)
Welcome to Big Ten West football, Washington.
An over/under in the 40’s for an Iowa game is rare but they have become a much more competent team on offense than in years past. With that being said Washington has a solid defense and has given up an average of 13.3 points in their three Big Ten contests thus far.
Hopefully, Iowa’s defense can get back to their regular form after some early struggles and give us a classic Big Ten West punt-off.
Marshall -2.5 (-106) at Georgia Southern
I rode with the Herd last week and they came through against App. State so why not do it again? After all, Marshall is a perfect 5-0 ATS this season and has covered the spread in those games by an average of seven points.
Marshall has won in the past six meetings with the Eagles and they will extend that streak to seven with a victory by at least a field goal on Saturday.
Rounding it out:
- Wisconsin/Rutgers Under 40.5 (-105)
- Ball State -6.5 (-110) at Kent State
- UCF -3.5 (-102) vs Cincinnati
- Colorado St. +1.5 (-114) vs San Jose State
- USC +4.5 (-105) vs Penn State
- Louisiana -10.5 (-110) vs Appalachian State
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change | Frank Sciarroni is 27-29 ATS in CFB.