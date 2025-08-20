The Big 12 continues to be the most entertaining conference in the country

Right before the start of the college football season is when the fans and media go crazy with opinions, but one thing that can't be debated is the Big 12 continues to be the most entertaining conference in America. It isn't the most powerful conference in today's world, and who knows when the next time we might see a national champion come from the Big 12, but man, it is a fun conference. Just last year, we saw both Arizona State go from the pre-season cellar to the Sun Devils coming within a couple of plays of reaching the playoff semifinals.

You turn to this season and that same excitement is right there again. There isn't another conference where you can legitimately say five or six teams could win the conference and nobody will blink. I don't think anyone would be surprised if Arizona State, Kansas State, Iowa State, Texas Tech or TCU won this year's conference title. Every week you are guaranteed to get a nail biter classic and an upset which is unlikely to change in 2025.

From top to bottom the Big 12 has the most parity in the country and is the definition of you can't take any team likely or you will take a loss. Despite losing both Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes will still be a team that will have a lot of eyes on them, and it wouldn't be surprising if Coach Prime has this year's team very much in the conference hunt come November.

Not to mention Kyle Whittingham, one of the most successful coaches over the last two decades will be looking to get his Utah Utes to rebound after a shockingly bad 2024 season. While long time starter Cam Rising has left the program, transfer quarterback Devon Dampier brings a ton of excitement to the program.

The conference is very diverse, there is plenty of star power amongst the head coaches, and the storylines will be some of the most entertaining all football season. Most importantly in a one game scenario on a neutral field the conference champ will be able to compete neck and neck with the best of the SEC, Big 10, and the ACC..

