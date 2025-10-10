The Big 12 race may lie in the hands of a journeyman backup quarterback

The Big 12 is wide open this season as several teams are deep in the race to win the Conference. Among the teams with a great chance to win the Big 12 this season are the Arizona State Sun Devils after they shocked everyone by winning the league last season. The Sun Devils are off to a 4-1 start with a 2-0 record in league play but, there toughest games lie ahead.

Arizona State was one of the favorites to win the league coming into the season after they won last year as they returned a great chunk of that team. The biggest piece for the Sun Devils is quarterback Sam Leavitt who's arguably one of the best in the Country which gives them the ability to compete with any team.

Veteran Jeff Sims may control Arizona State's fate this season

The issue for Arizona State this weekend is they may not have their superstar quarterback available as he's been dealing with an injury dating back to the Baylor game and "if he plays in the game, it will be a mini miracle". If the Sun Devils are indeed without their star quarterback, the Big 12 race could be shaped against Utah with veteran Jeff Sims at quarterback.

NEW: Arizona State is expected to start former Georgia Tech/Nebraska QB Jeff Sims against Utah, as Sam Leavitt is unlikely to play, @PeteNakos_ reports.https://t.co/qiYzaJVT0k pic.twitter.com/vvYgE2gzWa — On3 (@On3sports) October 10, 2025

Jeff Sims first burst onto the scene with Georgia Tech forming an exciting backfield duo with NFL star Jahmyr Gibbs. After spending 3 seasons at Georgia Tech, Sims transferred to Nebraska for the 2023 season but, he struggled only starting 2 games while appearing in 5 games. Sims spent last season as Sam Leavitt's backup, going 13-25 passing for 168 yards while rushing for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Going against a tough Utah team is never a great spot for a team to be without their starting quarterback which makes for an interesting story in the Big 12 this weekend. Kenny Dillingham may need to lean on his rushing attack more than he already was if the Sun Devils are going to remain unbeaten in league play.

