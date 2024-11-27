The Big 12’s nightmare scenario is playing out in front of them
The Big 12 is getting dangerously close to missing the College Football Playoff altogether.
The Big 12 has been arguably the most exciting conference in all of college football this season. As a matter of fact, it may be a little too exciting.
With the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, the Big 12 is getting dangerously close to missing the playoff altogether if it has another nightmare weekend.
Before we get into the scenario Big 12 fans are likely feeling uneasy about, here's a look at the current teams in the conference that are ranked in the Top-25 and their standing:
- #16 Arizona State (9-2)
- #18 Iowa State (9-2)
- #19 BYU (9-2)
- #24 Kansas State (8-3)
- #25 Colorado (8-3)
The Big 12 currently has nine teams that could still play in Arlington for the conference title, depending on how this week shapes out. However, the fact that the conference doesn't have a single team ranked higher than No. 16 spells concern if there were to be another week of chaos ahead.
Why? The Tulane Green Wave.
Sitting at No. 17 in the country, Tulane is inching ever-so-close to picking up that fifth and final automatic-qualifying conference championship bid.
For those wondering, the five highest-ranked conference champions get automatic bids to the playoff, with the four highest-ranked conference champions getting byes through the first-round. Right now, those four would be the champions of the Big Ten, SEC, and ACC, as well as Boise State, who is ranked No. 11 in the country.
Assuming the Broncos don't slip up, there's a real chance that Tulane could sneak into the conversation for moving past a Big 12 champion, especially if that champion doesn't come from the group of Arizona State, Iowa State, or BYU.
Think about it: Is there really enough juice for a three-loss Kansas State, for instance, to move eight spots and jump Tulane for that fifth conference championship spot? Or how about Colorado with three losses?
That's where things get dangerous for the Big 12.
The conference has already resigned itself to the fact that it will only get one bid, but that single bid is in serious danger heading into the final week of the season. If Arizona State, BYU, or Iowa State win the conference with two losses, all will be fine. However, if it's a three-loss team from the Big 12 that ends up winning the conference, look out because odds are, they still won't be in the College Football Playoff.
Talk about some drama.