The Big Ten united everyone with the dumbest shirt in sports history

There are a few things that can unite college football fans around the Country, but when you get the rare moment where everyone's in agreement, it's truly gold. As the Big Ten and SEC fans argue over which conference is the best conference in the sport, both fanbases found a way to put down their swords.

The Big Ten has won the last three National Championships with three different teams which has the league on top of the world. The achievement sparked an idea from the Big Ten to release a shirt, honoring their three consecutive championships on Thursday Night.

Get the shirt and let 'em know 😊



🛒: https://t.co/r7ucMfHzBW pic.twitter.com/mQDxLoAdEz — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) February 5, 2026

The internet unites to rip the Big Ten's ridiculous shirt

The "Trifecta" T-Shirt the Big Ten released didn't cause any debate, as it's simply a ridiculous item that someone clearly should've shot down. Typically, you'd want to create something everyone wants to buy, yet the Big Ten released a shirt that only the staff members in the league office would ever wear.

As soon as the shirt was released, everyone on the internet took their turns ripping the ridiculous release.

If they sell more than 10 of these to people who don't work for the conference I would be stunned.



Who is buying this? https://t.co/oQrdRLQS08 — Cody Stoots (@Cody_Stoots) February 5, 2026

One fan rightfully pointed out that Michigan and Ohio State fans would refuse to don any piece of apparel showcasing their biggest rival winning a National Championship.

Pretty sure two of these three fan bases would rather be strangled with this shirt than wear it. https://t.co/mEEJPMRiLf — Nathan Baird (@nwbaird) February 6, 2026

It's rare to get Michigan and Ohio State fans united, but the Big Ten managed to get everyone, including the two heated rivals, to agree.

The replies to this are without a doubt the most I’ve ever seen Michigan and Ohio State fans agree. https://t.co/Hp6gmJUZDl — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) February 6, 2026

The conference that looks down on the SEC's "It just means more" motto, releasing a conference pride T-Shirt kills all the jokes.

This is everything the Big 10 has accused the SEC of doing, to a point that I thought it was parody and am delighted to learn it’s actually just tone deaf and eviscerates all arguments now because even the SEC didn’t do this😭😭😭 https://t.co/z2ZaCjeWuD — Marshall (@MGP_2017) February 6, 2026

If there's a target audience for this shirt, it's actor Rob Lowe, who famously donned a generic NFL hat.

If there is a perfect reason to buy this shirt, it is certainly as a gag gift for SEC fans or for ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum.

Number of these shirts that will be sold as something other than a gag gift for SEC fans: 0 https://t.co/4dRl8OwrC0 — Tom Orr (@TomOrr4) February 6, 2026

The Big Ten pulled off the impossible, getting all of college football social media to unite and agree that this is an awful shirt. The conference should be required now to release just how few shirts they sell as it could end up setting a record.