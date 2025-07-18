We are just over a month away from the college football season, and anticipation is building for what should be another electric season. With fall camps set to begin soon, there are still plenty of questions left unanswered for many teams, especially in the Big Ten.

The conference is coming off of back-to-back national championships, and expectations are high for several top-tier programs that have a legitimate shot at making the playoffs. Many other teams will be looking to see change as they attempt to climb out of the middle or bottom tier of the league. As the start of the season approaches, here are the five biggest “what-ifs” for Big Ten football in the 2025 season.

What if Bryce Underwood doesn't start at Michigan?

This is a question that has not been talked about much, but probably should be. I understand that Michigan is paying Bryce Underwood a boat load of money and fans will want to see that on the field, but he might not be ready as a true freshman.

We know the talent is there with Underwood, but the Wolverines also have Mikey Keene, who they brought in from Fresno State. Keene is a proven starter at the college level and would be exponentially better than what they had at the position last season. Keene did miss all of spring practices due to injury, but he is reportedly getting healthier and is expected to be ready to go for a QB competition in fall camp.

Sherrone Moore enters this season with a lot of pressure and hype surrounding his team, and it would not be shocking to see him go with an experienced veteran at QB as opposed to starting the first true freshman at Michigan since Tate Forcier in 2009.

What if Julian Sayin is not a guy for Ohio State?

Just two years ago we saw Kyle McCord in a similar situation to Sayin, entering the season looking ready to be the starter after serving time as a backup. Despite a solid individual season and losing just one game, McCord was quickly run out of town by Ryan Day and Ohio State fans.

Now, Sayin may not need to be elite, especially considering the talent surrounding him and the fact that he’ll be throwing to Jeremiah Smith. However, Buckeye fans’ expectations are always sky-high, and if Sayin doesn’t look the part early, it could lead many to question Ryan Day’s decision not to pursue a quarterback in the transfer portal.

Another angle to this situation is the uncertainty around offensive coordinator Brian Hartline and if he can call plays. While Hartline is an elite WR coach and recruiter, he has never been given full control of the offense. Now he’ll be calling plays for the first time with a first-year starting quarterback and a QB room that is not deep.

What if James Franklin and Penn State can't win the "big one" again?

Penn State finally won a “big one” last year with two victories in the playoff, but that came against SMU and Boise State, so that really doesn’t count. What Nittany Lion fans truly want is for the team to get over the hump in the Big Ten. This regular season, they’ll get two opportunities to do that, facing Oregon and Ohio State.

The real question mark will be the Buckeyes given James Franklin’s 1-10 record against them and his consistent struggles in big games. Franklin now has one of the most talented rosters he’s ever had in Happy Valley, and Penn State enters the season as a legitimate national title contender, leading many to believe this is the year he will get over the hump.

What if Mark Gronowski is an elite QB at Iowa?

At this point, it’s a given that Iowa will have an elite defense and special teams unit that keeps them in games. Now, they’ve added a proven talent and winner at quarterback in Mark Gronowski, a transfer from the FCS level. In his four seasons with South Dakota State, Gronowski threw for over 10,000 yards and 93 touchdowns, numbers that would seem unfathomable to Hawkeye fans.

Iowa’s offense showed major improvement last season in the first year with Tim Lester as offensive coordinator, and if Gronowski’s production translates to the Big Ten, the Hawkeyes could be this season's Indiana.

What if Matt Rhule and Nebraska don't improve?

Matt Rhule has built a reputation for improving his team’s record each year at every stop in his college head coaching career. He continued that trend last season by just one game, leading Nebraska to a 6-6 regular season and capping off the year with a win in their first bowl game appearance since 2016. That sets the target at seven wins this season, but Cornhusker fans should be expecting more.

With a favorable Big Ten schedule and high hopes for Dylan Raiola to take a big step forward in his second season, significant improvement, and a return to relevance in the Big Ten, feels like a must for Matt Rhule in his third year in Lincoln.

