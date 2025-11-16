The Boo Carter saga in Tennessee is coming to the most obvious ending

The last year has been a dramatic saga with Tennessee and safety Boo Carter as the two sides haven't been aligned. During the winter Transfer Portal window, it was rumored that Boo Carter could end up entering the Transfer Portal as he wanted to have a role in the offense in addition to his roles at defensive back and returner.

After sticking with Tennessee, the buzz around Boo Carter never stopped carrying well into the Summer. Carter committed numerous rules violations throughout the Summer as rumor swirled that he was eyeing a potential exit to Colorado. Despite all of the buzz, Carter ended up with the Volunteers when the season started.

This season, Boo Carter has had less of a role in the defense, playing just 160 snaps in the slot after playing 318 snaps last season. On Saturday, Boo Carter was not with Tennessee as they faced New Mexico State, which was the writing on the wall as Josh Heupel shared damaging comments after the game.

"At the end of the day, there's a standard you've got to meet to be in that locker room, he was not out on the field with us." Josh Heupel

Boo Carter and Tennessee part ways after drama filled season

On Sunday, Tennessee and Boo Carter parted ways as the Sophomore defensive back and star returner will enter the Transfer Portal.

Tennessee and defensive back Boo Carter are expected to part ways, sources tell @On3sports.



The former four-star recruit did not play against New Mexico State on Saturday. https://t.co/38eoq0NtPo pic.twitter.com/wHnz6AO6it — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) November 16, 2025

Boo Carter's season comes to an end with 25 total tackles, 3 pass defenses, a sack, and 3 forced fumbles. As the Volunteers punt returner, Carter accounted for 145 yards on 11 punt returns.

It'll be interesting to see where Boo Carter ends up this offseason, and which schools pursue him as the talent is clearly there, but he wasn't on the same page with the program this season. The two sides clearly needed to break apart and this move will give Carter a fresh start.