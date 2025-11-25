The Brian Kelly–LSU standoff is a battle of two completely unlikable sides

After the LSU Tigers' embarrassing loss to Texas A&M, it became clear the Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge had to come to an end, and it did as the Tigers decided to pay the $50+ million buyout. The issue is that LSU had no intention of paying Brian Kelly the money his contract said he was owed, and after he declined a reduced buyout, things turned ugly.

Brian Kelly sued the school as he declared that the Tigers were trying to fire him for cause, which was backed up when LSU alleged that he was never actually fired. It now appears that the Tigers and Brian Kelly will battle for his buyout money in a court of law.

It's impossible to root for Brian Kelly or LSU in this battle

As Brian Kelly and LSU head to a massive legal battle, it's almost impossible to root for either side as both are so unlikeable. If you're an LSU fan, you're hoping that Brian Kelly gets nothing, while the former coach and his team will be hoping he gets every last cent. If you're an outsider, all you can do is laugh as the two parties have made themselves impossible to root for.

The LSU Tigers signed Brian Kelly to the contract, and for them to say that they never fired him when the Governor held a press conference talking about the news, while the Tigers ran social media posts sharing that he was fired. LSU claimed that former AD Scott Woodward didn't have the authority to fire Kelly, while Governor Landry himself talked about how Woodward stuck the school with a massive bill.

It's clear what LSU is doing; they don't want to pay Brian Kelly, so they're trying anything they can to avoid paying the buyout. How anyone on the outside looking in feels what the Tigers are trying to do is truly insane.

On the other hand, Brian Kelly has also played his part in making this whole ordeal even more of a mess. Kelly didn't meet the expectations at LSU, and many inside the program felt that he was checked out and using the job as a payday.

Brian Kelly was the one to file the lawsuit, only raising the chaos in this situation, which led to this weekend's event, where Kelly's son, Kenzel Kelly, wasn't allowed to have his dad in the stadium for Senior Night, leading to a very cringe moment.

The latest wrinkle in this never-ending saga came on Monday when ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Brian Kelly's attorneys feel that LSU's conduct has made it nearly impossible for him to land another job.

While it may be tough for Brian Kelly to land a job right now, it is more likely that not have to deal with his results at LSU rather than this lawsuit. Brian Kelly failed to meet expectations, and his personality has always rubbed fans the wrong way. Every week at LSU, you saw Brian Kelly blowing up on his staff or his players, making him a tough sell for any program hiring a coach.

This battle between LSU and Brian Kelly is truly going to go on for years, and the longer it lasts, the nastier it is going to get. Both sides feel the other is in the wrong, and in the end they're both going to come off as unlikeable for the way this has all unfolded.