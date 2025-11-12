The CFP committee just embarrassed itself with how low it ranked BYU

When the College Football Playoff committee unveils its Top 25 rankings, almost every fanbase feels as if they were given an unfair ranking, but only a few truly have a reason to be angry. After the Playoff committee unveiled its latest set of rankings on Tuesday Night, there isn't a fanbase that should feel as angry as BYU.

Last week, the committee ranked BYU 7th, ahead of their matchup against Texas Tech, which was ranked 8th at the time. After their loss to Texas Tech, the Cougars have slid all the way to 12th, while Texas Tech moves up to 6th.

Ranked ahead of the 1 loss, 12th-ranked BYU Cougars are 3 teams with 2 losses in 11th-ranked Oklahoma, 10th-ranked Texas, and 9th-ranked Notre Dame.

Compared to the two loss teams ranked ahead of them, BYU is 8th in Strength of record while Texas is 10th, Oklahoma is 12th, and Notre Dame is 13th. BYU is 28th in Strength of Schedule while Notre Dame is 30th giving BYU another reason to have a gripe with the committee.

Considering that BYU only has one loss in Power 4 play, they should certainly rank ahead of the 2-loss teams, especially Notre Dame. BYU's loss to 6th-ranked Texas is better than Notre Dame's loss to Miami, especially when you add in the Fighting Irish also lost to Texas A&M.

The good news for Kalani Sitake's team still has a chance to play its way into the playoffs if the committee won't give it the nod. The Cougars will play a solid TCU team this weekend before facing Cincinnati who is currently 25th, and ending the season against a bad UCF team.

In the end, everything plays itself out, but the committee is sending the wrong message by sending BYU tumbling while rewarding teams with a lesser resume.