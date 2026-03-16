The clock is ticking for these 10 former 5-Star recruits to break out

Spring practices are underway around the Country as programs begin their push for the National Championship. As teams replace outgoing starters, every team starts to look for who can emerge as next in line to be an impact player. Whether it's an incoming transfer or recruit or a player who's already on the roster, camp battles are the most exciting to follow along with.

When a 5-star recruit signs with a program, everyone envisions an instant impact player, but that's not always the case. Oftentimes, a 5-star recruit could end up behind other elite players before years later bursting onto the scene to become that high level player. The 2024 recruiting class will be NFL Draft eligible after this season, and 10 recruits are now on the clock to emerge as key pieces.

10 Former 5-Star Recruits Entering a Make-or-Break Season in 2026

Justin Williams - Georgia

5-star recruits don't sign with Gerogia to play right away, they end up in Athens to develop into future NFL stars. Linebacker Justin Williams signed with Georgia as the 6th best player in the 2024 recruiting class, but he's been stuck behind a loaded group of linebackers. CJ Allen is off to the NFL Draft, and Williams has a great chance to earn a role in the middle of what should be another elite defense.

Williams Nwaneri - Nebraska

After signing with Missouri as a Top 10 recruit, Williams Nwaneri transferred to Nebraska following his freshman season. In his first season with the Huskers, Nwaneri showed promise with 2.5 sacks and 27 tackles. This season, Nwaneri is going to need to take the next step in his development if this defense is going to be good enough in the loaded Big Ten.

LJ McCray - Florida

While DJ Lagway drove Florida's excitement in the 2024 recruiting cycle, landing defensive lineman LJ McCray was a major win for the Gators. As a Freshman, LJ McCray made an impact with 13 tackles and 0.5 sacks, but he only appeared in one game in 2025 dealing with injury. As Jon Sumrall and his staff take over, LJ McCray is one of the many highly talented players that needs to step up for the Gators to surprise many.

Micah Hudson - Texas Tech

Before Texas Tech became the big spenders in the Transfer Portal, they reeled in 5-star wide receiver Micah Hudson winning out for the In-State recruit. Through two seasons, Hudson hasn't made much of an impact after dealing with an injury as a freshman with just 16 catches for 235 yards and 2 touchdowns. Heading into his 3rd season in Lubbock, Hudson is going to need to develop into a reliable option that Brendan Sorsby can count on.

Jaylen Mbakwe - Georgia Tech

Part of Nick Saban's final recruiting class at Alabama was elite 5-star athlete Jaylen Mbakwe. When Mbakwe arrived at Alabama, Kalen DeBoer's staff chose to deploy him as a defensive back where he showed a ton of promise which made his decision to switch to wide receiver puzzling. After limited playing time this season, Mbakwe has transferred to Georgia Tech where he'll need to show promise on either side of the ball.

Justin Scott - Miami

The Miami Hurricanes face the impossible task of replacing star defensive linemen Rueben Bain Jr and Akheem Mesidor as both are likely 1st Round Picks. One of the players who will be most responsible for filling the void is former 5-star recruit Justin Scott. This season Scott pitched in with 26 tackles and a sack, but he'll need to hit the next level to help this defensive line remain dominant.

Jordan Ross - LSU

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers went all in this offseason including the addition of Tennessee edge rusher Justin Ross. The former 5-star took a bigger role this season, recording 23 tackles with 1.5 sacks for the Volunteers. Ross will likely get the benefit of rushing opposite Princewill Umanmielen which should allow him to have a breakout season.

Zay Mincey - Alabama

Nick Saban's final recruiting class gave Alabama instant stars in Zabien Brown and Ryan Williams, Zay Mincey has slowly been developing for the Crimson Tide. This season, Zay Mincey has a great chance to jump into a bigger role which should allow him to flash the talent that made him such a highly sought after recruit.

Marquise Lightfoot - Miami

As Miami looks to replace its two star edge rushers, Marquise Lightfoot is going to be one of the most important players for the Hurricanes. The former 5-star recruit has been stuck behind the two stars, but chipped in with 2.5 sacks this season. Lightfoot will likely rush opposite Damon Wilson II giving him another star teammate to work with.

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye - Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs just had a major down season rushing the passer, and this season they'll need to take a step forward. Joseph Jonah-Ajonye is a former 5-star recruit who will be counted on to step into a bigger role if he can develop this offseason.

Gatlin Bair - Oregon

Coming out of High School, Gatlin Bair was ranked as the 30th best player in his class signing with the Oregon Ducks. While Bair should be two seasons into his time with the Ducks, he's spent the last two years on a two-year mission. Now that Bair is finally in the fold for the Ducks, Dan Lanning is getting a receiver with legitimate track speed that can serve as the deep threat for Dante Moore.