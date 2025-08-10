The College Football nomad could finally become a star this season

In the modern era of College Football where you can transfer as often as you want with no penalties, there have become players who have gained a reputation for constantly moving from program to program. New Oregon Defensive Tackle Bear Alexander has done just that becoming more known for his off the field moves than his ability on the field which is crazy if he ever lives up to his potential.

Coming out of High School, Rivals ranked Bear Alexander as the 9th best player in the Country, the 2nd ranked defensive tackle in the class, and the top player out of Florida. Alexander signed with Georgia where he got playing time in a loaded defensive tackle room, including a sack in the National Championship game.

Despite being poised for a bigger role in the defense, Bear Alexander transferred out West, picking the USC Trojans, as he could instantly help fix some of Lincoln Riley's defensive problems. In his first season, Alexander made an impact, recording 47 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 2 pass deflections, exciting everyone for his second season.

The problem was, there was never truly a second season at USC, as Alexander was upset with his playing time in the defensive line rotation and left the Trojans before the end of September, maintaining his redshirt so he could play at Oregon.

In his first season with the Oregon Ducks, Bear Alexander is already making a strong first impression with his teammates with his work ethic.

"Man, (Bear Alexander) works. He'll be there in the workout, and then he’ll come back an hour later -he's doing a whole other workout - almost like a two-a-day, but just by himself out there. Freaky athlete." Matayo Uiagalelei

As Bear Alexander looks to get his career back on track, a program like Oregon may be the best possible choice. The Oregon Ducks will have a loaded defense once again this season as Alexander joins players like Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti on a loaded defensive front.

Derrick Harmon's departure for the NFL Draft left a massive hole in the middle of the defensive line, and Bear Alexander will have a great chance to fill the role. If Alexander is hoping to quickly make the jump to the NFL, Harmon is the perfect player to follow, as he transferred in for one season and left as a first round pick.

Coming into the 2024 season, Bear Alexander was viewed as one of the best draft-eligible defensive tackles, and the year he took off is making everyone forget just how talented he is and how big of an impact he can have. Playing under elite defensive coaches in Dan Lanning and Tony Tuioti will allow Bear Alexander to become a monster for the Ducks in 2025.

