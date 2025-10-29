The College Football Playoff announces host of 2029 National Championship Game

If you're a College Football fan overly confident about the next few years of your program, you can start planning for the 2029 National Championship Game. On Wednesday, the College Football Playoff announced its host for the 2029 National Championship Game, picking Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The College Football Playoff National Championship will return to Tampa Bay and Raymond James Stadium in 2029 after hosting the CFP title game in 2017.



Rich Clark the executive director of the College Football Playoff, had the following to say in his official statement.

"We are excited to bring the College Football Playoff National Championship back to Tampa Bay in 2029, the city has established itself as an exceptional host for world-class sporting events, and its vibrant downtown, beautiful waterfront, and proven commitment to excellence make it an ideal setting for college football's greatest night. We look forward to partnering with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission and local leaders to deliver a national championship experience worthy of college football's biggest stage." Rich Clark

The last time the College Football Playoff hosted the National Championship in Raymond James Stadium was back in 2017. The 2017 National Championship Game was arguably the best of the Playoff era, with Dabo Swinney and Clemson winning 35-31 on a Deshaun Watson pass to Hunter Renfrow, beating Nick Saban's Alabama team led by Derrick Henry.

In 2026, the National Championship will be held in Miami, 2027 is slated for Las Vegas, 2028 will be hosted by New Orleans, and following Tampa Bay in 2030 will be Miami.

There will be a ton of questions about the College Football Playoff over the next few seasons, as changes are expected to be made as soon as this offseason. The Conference commissioners have tossed around several plans to expand the Playoff, which could make the field in 2029 one of the biggest yet.

It'll be interesting to follow all of the changes to the sport in the lead up to this game as we could have a wildly different College Football Playoff system.