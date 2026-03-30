The College Football Playoff committee is constantly changing as terms expire for members of the group. As the committee members serve three-year terms, fresh faces and perspectives are constantly cycling through the room. This year, the terms of Chris Ault, Jeff Long, and David Sayler all expired meaning new members had to join the committee.

On Monday, the College Football Playoff committee announced the three new members replacing the outgoing trio. Gus Malzahn, Dr. Bryan Maggard, and Jeff Tedford all join the committee as the newest members.

In the release by the College Football Playoff, Executive Director Rich Clark had the following to say about the newest members to the committee.

"The additions of Bryan Maggard, Gus Malzahn and Jeff Tedford will introduce strong, fresh perspectives to the selection committee as we enter our 13th season, each brings a deep understanding of the game, a genuine passion for college football and a commitment to integrity and excellence. Their diverse backgrounds as university leaders, recent coaches and former student-athletes will complement our returning members and allow for a seamless transition." Rich Clark

The other major announcement is that Hunter Yurachek will return as the chair for the College Football Playoff committee for a second season. Hunter Yurachek was thrust into the role of chair after Baylor AD Mack Rhoades had to step down from his role while resigning as Baylor's athletic director.

Gus Malzahn is the most notable of the 3 additions as the former head coach of Auburn, Arkansas State, and UCF. Malzahn spent last season as the offensive coordinator for Florida State before deciding to retire. It didn't take Malzahn long to find another role where he's heavily involved with the sport.

Jeff Tedford is the former head coach of Cal from 2002-12 and Fresno State 2017-19 and 2022-24. Tedford is the winningest coach in Cal history with an 82-57 record, appearing in 8 bowl games while winning Pac-10 Coach of the Year twice.

D.r Bryan Maggard joins the committee as the Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Louisiana. Maggard will give the committee a voice from the Group of 5 which is a well needed addition.

The new committee members join the fold, which will lead to some interesting conversations in the discussions. Adding two coaches who just recently held major roles along with representation from the Group of 5 may lead to the best panel we've seen throughout the history of the committee.