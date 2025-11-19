The College Football Playoff committee continues to botch the Notre Dame-Miami debate

Tuesday Night brough the third College Football Playoff rankings of the season, giving is a new look at how the field is shaping up. Plenty of teams have debates as they believe they should be ranked higher, but a few have valid cases. No one has a bigger gripe than Miami fans as the committee continues to use all of the wrong excuses.

This week, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were ranked 9th in the Playoff staying put while Miami climbed two places up to 13th. The biggest reason the rankings make no sense is the fact that we've seen Miami and Notre Dame play, and the Hurricanes won the game.

Hunter Yurachek's explanation of Notre Dame vs Miami is heavily flawed

After the College Football Playoff rankings were revealed, Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek spoke to the ESPN crew as the new committee chair after Mack Rhoades had to step down from his post. When asked about Notre Dame and Miami, Yurachek explained that they looked at the losses of both teams.

"I think when you look at Notre Dame and Miami, we really compare the losses of those two teams. Miami has lost to two unranked teams; Notre Dame has lost to two teams that are ranked in our top 13." Hunter Yurachek

While looking at the losses of both teams is perfectly fine, Hunter Yurachek leaves out a significant detail. One of Top 13 teams that Notre Dame lost to is Miami which should prove that their system has some key flaws.

The next point Hunter Yurachek made had more ground to stand on as he said the two aren't being compared in the same pools, as it's known that the committee likes to rank all of the teams in pods.

"We really haven't compared those two teams, they haven't been in similar compared pools today, but Miami is creeping up into that range where they will be compared to Notre Dame, if something happens above them." Hunter Yurachek

The committee has a right to rank every team as they feel, but there's also a massive issue with the way these rankings are done. The games on the field have to matter, otherwise there's no point for any Power 4 team to schedule strong Non-Conference games, especially against Notre Dame who doesn't have to endure the grind of a Conference schedule.

If it comes down to a close debate, and the committee picks Notre Dame over Miami, it should end this current system as we're now allowing a subjective selection committee to use hypotheticals and projections more than actual results.