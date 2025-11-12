The College Football Playoff Committee just sent a statement Greg Sankey will hate

On Tuesday Night, the College Football Playoff committee unveiled its latest Top 25 rankings, further shaping the race for the College Football Playoff. There weren't a ton of seismic changes, which was to be expected as there were only a handful of impactful results. One of the most impactful results of the weekend came when the Texas Tech Red Raiders sent a statement with a dominant win over BYU in a Top 10 clash.

Greg Sankey and Lane Kiffin will hate the committee's latest decision

This weekend, while some teams were playing much bigger matchups, Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels blew out The Citadel. It turns out that the committee wasn't all that impressed with the matchup, and it hurt the Rebels in the Playoff rankings. Texas Tech's big jump after beating BYU allowed them to jump all the way to 6th while dropping Ole Miss to 7th.

The decision to demote Ole Miss sends a massive statement, especially to the SEC and the Big Ten, as the committee views Texas Tech as a team on the same level as the traditional powers in the sport.

Ole Miss and Texas Tech share 9-1 records, which makes it difficult to differentiate these two teams. The Rebels lost their game to Georgia in Athens, while Texas Tech lost to Arizona State with quarterback Behren Morton injured.

The Rebels have the advantage in strength of record and strength of schedule, but the other metrics all favor the Red Raiders. Texas Tech has a better ranking in the FPI, Game Control, and Average In-Game win probability.

As neither team will play another ranked opponent, the Ole Miss Rebels are probably boxed in at 7th, barring an upset ahead of them, as their loss to Georgia and Georgia's loss to Alabama created an SEC blockade.