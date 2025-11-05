The College Football Playoff rankings prove the SEC is still the best conference

For decades, the SEC ruled as the power in College Football as everyone acknowledged they were the best conference in the Country. Over the past few years, the conversation has started to shift to a debate between the SEC and the Big Ten. As Michigan won the National Championship two years ago and the Ohio State Buckeyes won it all last season, the Big Ten has made that conversation even more of a debate.

On Tuesday Night, we got our first glimpse at what the College Football Playoff field may look like as the College Football Playoff committee unveiled their first set of rankings. One of the clear takeaways is that while the Big Ten is on the rise, the power in the SEC is still there.

To no one's surprise, the Big Ten has the Nation's 2 top-ranked teams as Ohio State and Indiana have dominated College Football this season. After the two best teams, the only team that looks like a contender is the Oregon Ducks, who came in ranked at 9th.

The SEC isn't in the top spot, but they dominate the rest of the Top 10 with Texas A&M checking in a 3rd, Alabama 4th, Georgia 5th, and Ole Miss 6th. While the Big Ten has 3 teams in the Top 12, the SEC has 6 showing that they're still the deeper league.

When you look at the Top 25 as a whole, the Big Ten has a strong presence with 7 teams, but it still trails behind the SEC, which has 9 teams in the Top 25. The majority of the Big Ten's ranked teams fall in the bottom half, while the SEC crowds the Top 12.

The debate will only get louder once the College Football Playoff arrives as another Big Ten team winning the National Championship would send a statement. The Big Ten should win it all this year as things currently stand with the Top 2 teams in the Country, but the SEC will have more chances which gives them every chance to get back on top of the College Football landscape.