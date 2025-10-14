The cracks in Auburn’s locker room could spell disaster for Hugh Freeze

The Auburn Tigers came into the 2025 season with a ton of hope thanks to a loaded transfer class that Hugh Freeze brought in to supplement a talented returning roster. Instead the Auburn Tigers are just 3-3 on the season with an 0-3 record in SEC play which has Hugh Freeze back on the hot seat. Freeze was expected to elevate Auburn yet, he's just 14-17 thus far with a 5-14 record in SEC play.

Considering the fact that his tenure at Auburn has gone poorly to say the very least, it would be in Hugh Freeze’s best interest to not rock the boat. Instead on Monday, Hugh Freeze made an announcement that seemingly turned the locker room against him.

Hugh Freeze dismissing Damari Alston may cost him his team

On Monday, Hugh Freeze announced that running back Damari Alston was dismissed from the team for failing to meet the expectations of the program.

Auburn HC Hugh Freeze said RB and team captain Damari Alston "failed to meet the expectations and standard of our program" and is no longer on the team



Alston only played in four games this season and could receive a redshirt for another year of eligibility — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) October 13, 2025

This is a player that committed to Auburn under Bryan Harsin and has stuck with the Tigers through tough times. It was odd so see that Alston was dismissed as this is a player Auburn voted to be a captain.

It turns out that Hugh Freeze's players didn't even see the move coming as they took to social media to share their thoughts on their teammate. The most jarring part is Auburn safety Champ Anthony's post and the way his teammates responded to it.

Champ Anthony called Alston "One of the least selfish and most loyal people" he met at Auburn while sharing that the players voted him captain for a reason.

From Champ Anthony’s IG story in response to Damari Alston’s departure, plus comments from Rayshawn Pleasant, Deuce Knight, Chris Murray and Alston himself pic.twitter.com/YKVEJSTMo3 — Peter Rauterkus (@peter_rauterkus) October 14, 2025

Quarterback Deuce Knight who's supposed to be the future of the program responded saying that they voted him captain for a reason while CK Murray and Rayshawn Pleasant also supported Alston.

It's unclear what Damari Alston did to get dismissed by Auburn but, it may have been a massive mistake by Hugh Freeze. Tensions are already running high after a bad start and Freeze needs to keep the team from quitting on him but, when you see players coming out against a move he made, things could get ugly quickly.

More Auburn Tigers News: